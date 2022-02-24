Tottenham are hoping to snatch Argentina international Paulo Dybala from Juventus and have now discovered the Italian giants’ stance over his future.

Dybala, who is set to be a free agent this summer, emerged as top Tottenham target after Juventus made Dusan Vlahovic his team-mate. Director of football Fabio Paratici worked with him at his old club and clearly feels he can convince him to also journey to north London.

After all, he has already done so with former Old Lady pair Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

With Dybala aged 28 and rated at £45million by transfermarkt, his anticipated availability is a major opportunity for a top side to get a steal of a signing.

Spanish publication Sport report the Premier League outfit have already spoken with him and have made the best approach of any side so far.

However, competition arises from European heavyweights Barcelona and Inter Milan.

Spurs will have to put a major contract offer on the table, as Juventus’ CEO confirms they will enter renewal talks with Dybala later this month.

Juventus officials to meet with Paulo Dybala

Club chief Maurizio Arrivabene told Sky Italy (via Sport Witness): “We will meet all expiring players at the end of February. We look ahead and, in addition to Dybala, we will also have to discuss the other renewals. We will do it in the right time and with an eye to the future.

“Optimism? Contracts are made in two, there can be optimism on one side and pessimism on the other and vice versa. The renewals involve a negotiation and, each party that participates in them, has a goal.”

Dybala has been effective in front of goal this term, finding the net 12 times in 27 matches. He has also provided six assists for his team-mates.

Moving to Spurs would see the 32-cap international end his seven-year spell at the Allianz Stadium.

Update on Antonio Conte future

Meanwhile, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy remains defiant and is reportedly expecting Antonio Conte to stay, despite recent claims suggesting otherwise.

Journalist and commentator Sam Matterface claims Conte is planning to walk away from Tottenham. It comes after their latest defeat to Burnley on Wednesday night.

“I’ve just spoken to Antonio Conte,” Matterface said, while appearing on talkSPORT. “He has indicated that his tenure as Tottenham manager may be coming to an end.”

The Daily Mail provide an update on Conte’s situation. They claim Levy and the board are confident Conte will remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

They are expecting him to take charge of the trip to Leeds this weekend, where Spurs will attempt to bounce back once again.

Levy is also willing to back the manager with transfer funds in the summer so that he can improve the squad, which is certainly needed.

