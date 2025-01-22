Pedro Porro has conceded Tottenham are in a “bad situation” after sharing the definitive verdict from the club’s senior stars on axing Ange Postecoglou and with three potential replacements linked – though Chris Sutton has issued words of caution.

The Aussie has found his position come under the spotlight this season in the wake of an alarming run of form that has left the club way off the pace in the race for the top four and with the club currently sat in an alarming 15th in the Premier League table. Currently closer to the bottom three than they are the top four, Tottenham‘s latest defeat to Everton on Sunday has piled the pressure on Postecoglou’s shoulders.

In the wake of that defeat, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed serious pressure is mounting on the 59-year-old and with the club now just eight points clear of the drop zone, chairman Daniel Levy is understood to have drawn up a list of three potential replacements should the axe fall.

The most obvious replacement – and given he is currently out of work – is former Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic, whom we have previously revealed has admirers on the Tottenham board.

However, he is not the only coach they admire and sources have revealed that both Thomas Frank and Andoni Iraola are two others who could come under consideration if they decided on a change, though moves for both would be considerably more complicated.

With speculation mounting on Postecoglou, Porro has shared the thoughts from within the Tottenham dressing room and is adamant the club are united to help the club and their manager pull through their slump.

“The gaffer and the team are together, this is important,” Porro told The Standard … we have a bad situation now [at Spurs], not in life because life keeps going, this is clear … For me, in this situation, crack on, no excuses. Nothing. This is football, one day you lose, and one day you win. Crack on.”

He added: “For me, it’s important to look at ourselves. I’m not focused on what other people are saying, if you just focus on what people are saying all the time you can’t live as a footballer.

“Right now we’re at a time in the season where we most need to support each other and stay together. Of course, internally we’re looking at our own errors, what we can learn from now and that’s the most important thing that will take us forward.”

Porro admits Spurs are in a tricky situation as Sutton sends message

Spurs have been blighted by a series of injuries all season, but Porro is adamant they cannot use that as an excuse.

“I don’t understand this situation, but this is football,” Porro said of the injuries. “I think it’s crazy, when you have too many players injured, the situation for the team and the club, it’s a difficult time. This is football, now we focus on recovery and the players will come back stronger.

“It’s a bad situation because when you have all the back four (defenders and goalkeeper out), seniors, it’s a bad situation,” he said. “I think it’s incredible that I am 25 [and I’m the oldest], but I have been here two years now and every game I push with everything on the pitch.”

He added: “The people outside don’t understand this situation, they say Pedro you have to rest, you haven’t rested. For me and Deki, we’ve played full minutes this season, this is normal, this is football.

“Too many games, but I’m ready. If the gaffer asks ‘are you ready?’, I say ‘yeah, no problem’. Everything for the team, for the fans and for the club, it’s the most important thing for me.”

Porro’s words will come as some comfort for Postecoglou amid speculation that some senior stars have privately complained about the manager and the demands he is placing on them.

Pundit Chris Sutton, meanwhile, feels Tottenham would be making a big mistake axing Postecoglou right now, though feels their next Premier League game – at home to struggling Leicester City – is crucial for the Australian.

“Because of the ‘overachievement’ last year, I think that Tottenham should stick with Postecoglou…there’s no getting away from the fact that he needs a couple of results, and a couple of results quickly,” Sutton told the It’s All Kicking Off podcast, before adding: “I think their next Premier League game at home to Leicester is a must win game for Postecoglou.”

Tottenham transfer latest: Dibling talk heats up; Romero boots Madrid

Tottenham, meanwhile, have received a huge boost in their pursuit of Tyler Dibling, with TEAMtalk sources shedding light on the Southampton midfielder’s stance on a potential move to Spurs and with some hard work going in behind the scenes on a prospective transfer.

Spurs have also been strongly linked with a move for Barcelona winger Ansu Fati in recent weeks, with the former Brighton loanee also on the radar of West Ham and Besiktas.

However, while it has now been reported that although Barcelona are willing to offload the Spain international for good in the January window, the 22-year-old himself has an altogether different outlook over his future.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail has reported that Cristian Romero is now ‘open to leaving’ Spurs amid ongoing speculation linking the Argentine with a move to Real Madrid.

