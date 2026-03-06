Tottenham star reveals ‘dream’ to play for Real Madrid as he suffers ‘real head loss’ under Igor Tudor

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Pedro Porro has revealed his dream to play for Real Madrid, as the situation at the north London club goes from bad to worse following the defeat to Crystal Palace.

Porro has been on the books of Tottenham since 2023 and is under contract at the Premier League club until the summer of 2028. The 26-year-old has made 141 appearances for Spurs so far in his career, scoring 11 goals and providing 25 assists in the process.

The Spurs star had been linked with Real Madrid in previous years, but those suggestions have cooled, with Los Blancos signing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

Alexander-Arnold is expected to be the number one right-back for Madrid for years to come and is a better player than Porro.

While Dani Carvajal could leave Madrid at the end of the season, it is unlikely that the Spanish and European giants will pay a lot of money to get Porro this summer.

However, that has not stopped the Tottenham star from revealing his desire to play for (arguably?) the biggest club in the world.

Porro is quoted as saying by Cadena SER when asked about playing for Real Madrid: “When you’re little, you dream about a lot of things, but day to day I focus on my reality, and when you think about playing for the best teams in the world, you know you still have things to improve.”

Pedro Porro slammed during Tottenham defeat to Crystal Palace

Porro’s comments about playing for Madrid come amid Tottenham’s crisis deepening.

Tottenham lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and are now just a point above the Premier League bottom three.

Porro started the London derby and was substituted in the 74th minute, much to his displeasure.

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Joe Hart was following the match for TNT Sports, and he was not impressed with Porro’s reaction to being taken off by Spurs manager Igor Tudor.

Hart told TNT Sports: “He has smashed everything on the bench. He gave the fourth official a real earful. It was a real head loss.”

The pundit added: “He’s obviously an emotional character; you can’t put it on. There’s fire that runs through him, and that’s probably when he gets the best out of himself.

“But you’ve got to also control that. He’s such an important player for Tottenham, and he has to set an example in these difficult times.

“It’s one thing that surprised me under Thomas Frank, that it has seemed like chaos ensues all the time. Emotional decisions are being made all over the pitch. You do need players like that in your squad, but the best squads have the best balance.

“They’re able to check each other when someone is losing it. You need someone in the team able to give you a slap and say, ‘calm down, we’ve got big moments ahead, it’s not about you’.”

