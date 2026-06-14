De Zerbi factor delivers Tottenham pivotal signing as top star pens new long-term contract

Reputed transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur have fended off interest from Manchester City to secure the future of one of their top stars this summer.

While much of the focus has been on the signings Spurs are making to try and halt a slide that has seen them finish 17th in back-to-back Premier League seasons, keeping their top stars also remains a priority for Roberto De Zerbi.

Experienced Tottenham duo Cristian Romero and Guglielmo Vicario are both primed to leave, while Yves Bissouma has been released and there are also major doubts over the likes of Richarlison, Pape Sarr, Radu Dragusin and Mathys Tel going forward.

One player who has been heavily tipped to leave is right-back Pedro Porro, who is currently away with Spain at the World Cup.

Earlier this month, it emerged that Real Madrid were looking at signing the 26-year-old, with Romano claiming that Porro was one of the full-backs being targeted by the Spanish giants.

However, with Los Blancos eventually striking a deal to sign Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan, Porro’s former club City then came into the picture.

Journalist Gianluigi Longari wrote earlier this week that City have been in contact with the agents of Porro, who failed to make a single senior appearance for the Etihad outfit during his three years in Manchester.

A figure of £60million has been banded around for Porro, but now Romano reports that the Spaniard has instead decided to extend is stay in north London.

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Porro signs new Tottenham deal

The Italian wrote on X: “Pedro Porro signs new deal at Tottenham, all sealed with the right back and his agents. New contract valid until June 2031 plus an option until June 2032, salary rise and deal done. Despite reports on City & more clubs, never any chances for exit. Untouchable.”

That decision must be considered a big win for De Zerbi, who has clearly done enough in the small sample size at the end of the season to convince Porro to put pen to paper.

Official confirmation is likely to come from Tottenham on Monday for a player who has scored 13 goals and provided 26 assists in 152 games for the club

Porro was also one of the few Spurs players to come out of the relegation scrap with any real credit and was continually lauded by supporters for his battling displays.

Those fighting qualities now appear to have been rewarded with a lucrative new contract, although there is no mention of whether an exit clause has been added – assuming City revisit their interest at some point.