Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi is close to getting his wish granted about keeping Pedro Porro at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, amid interest from Manchester City, according to a report.

Earlier this month, it emerged that Real Madrid were looking at signing Porro from Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that Porro was one of the right-backs that Madrid were interested in.

Los Blancos eventually struck a deal to sign Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan, but Manchester City’s interest in Porro then came to light this week.

Journalist Gianluigi Longari wrote on X at 9:33pm on June 10: “Pedro Porro could leave Tottenham.

“Among the clubs that have already made contact with his agents are Manchester City and Atletico Madrid.

“Tottenham value Porro at nearly 60M.”

Romano reacted to the rumours about Man City and Porro by saying that Spurs have no plans to sell the Spain international right-back.

Romano posted on X at 9:01am on June 11: “Understand Tottenham manager De Zerbi see Pedro Porro as crucial player and the club also don’t want him to leave.

“Despite reports, #THFC want Porro to stay.”

There have been further development on Porro’s future, with AS reporting that the Spaniard is close to signing a new deal.

The Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication has reported Man City’s desire to sign Porro, revealing that the Cityzens’ director of football, Hugo Viana, is pushing for the deal.

The report has noted: ‘City are interested and were told that his asking price, for them and anyone else, was £50 million.’

However, Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi wants Porro to stay and has managed to convince both his bosses and the right-back to commit to a new deal.

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AS has reported that after learning Man City’s interest in Porro, Spurs’ ‘response has been swift and decisive’, and ‘the parties involved – the club and his agents – are close to reaching an agreement’.

The report continued: ‘De Zerbi, their manager, has repeatedly emphasised to both the club and Pedro Porro his desire to keep him, citing his value both on and off the pitch.

‘He sees Porro as a leader around whom to build a project that suffered a setback last season.’

AS further added: ‘At 26, Porro is a rising star in the Premier League, and Tottenham have accelerated talks with his agents, which had already begun some time ago in an initial phase.

‘The London club had to make a major, swift, and decisive effort in the face of City’s threat, and that’s exactly what they’re doing.

‘The aim is to make him one of the highest-paid players, if not the highest, in the squad.

‘It’s an outstanding commitment to the player that his manager is determined not to lose.’

Porro is under contract at Tottenham until the summer of 2028.

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