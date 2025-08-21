Pep Guardiola has made a big decision on whether to sell Manchester City star Savinho amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, TEAMtalk understands.

Arsenal’s late move for Eberechi Eze has rocked Tottenham’s plans to sign the Crystal Palace star, and there is a possibility they will reignite interest in the player.

After a failed attempt to sign Savinho last week, Spurs have him back in consideration ahead of their game against City at the weekend – and could even use that fixture at Etihad Stadium as a chance to tie up a deal.

No decision has been made in the hours since Spurs began reeling from Arsenal hijacking the Eze deal, but they know that City had been willing to negotiate.

Their initial approach for the player was too low, but if they were to get to a level of £65million then officials at City had shown an openness to a deal.

However, Spurs might yet discover that such terms are no longer on the table, TEAMtalk understands.

Guardiola values Savinho and Tottenham could be hit with another transfer blow after missing out on Eze, with a deal for the City ace now in doubt…

Pep Guardiola is likely to get his wish

Following Tottenham’s initial approach for Savinho, we understand that Guardiola has intimated that he would prefer not to lose the player.

The Man City manager is more reluctant to sell the 21-year-old winger following the exits of Jack Grealish and James McAtee to Everton and Nottingham Forest, respectively.

It is thought that the City hierarchy are willing to listen to him on this one – unless a ridiculous offer lands for Savinho that is too good to turn down.

Tottenham had identified Savinho as a top target as Thomas Frank looks to add to his attacking options before the transfer window closes.

Spurs have lost two wingers since last season in Son Heung-min and Mikey Moore (loaned out) and Savinho, who can play on either flank, figures highly on the shortlist.

The Brazilian international joined the Cityzens from fellow City Group club Troyes last summer for a fee of £30million. Savinho made 48 appearances across all competitions for City last term, notching three goals and 14 assists in the process.

Tottenham may be forced to look elsewhere for a new winger if Guardiola gets his wish.

