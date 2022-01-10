A Tottenham deal for Franck Kessie that looks even more appealing after a recent incident could go either way, and the ongoing uncertainty is causing anger at AC Milan, per a report.

Spurs struggled all across the pitch at times during their nervy 3-1 FA Cup victory over Morecambe on Sunday. Club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele was in the spotlight, and became a lightning rod for criticism after reacting poorly to his substitution.

He came off for Oliver Skipp after 69 minutes to a chorus of boos from the home fans inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Their dissatisfaction stemmed from Ndombele leaving the field slowly while Spurs were 1-0 down.

Today’s Paper Talk suggested that could be the final act for Ndombele in a Tottenham shirt. If true, a potential free agent acquisition of Franck Kessie would assume greater importance.

The 25-year-old has developed into a fine all-round player at the San Siro. Kessie’s contract expires in the summer, and predictably, interest has been widespread.

Spurs are one of a number of clubs chasing his signature and have reportedly already seen a swap offer rebuffed.

A more likely scenario is the signing of a pre-contract agreement that would see Kessie move on as a free agent in six months’ time.

Tottenham match two Kessie offers

Now, according to Sport Witness, Tottenham are well placed to land Kessie after reportedly lodging the same salary offer as Milan and PSG. Per the article, the decision over Kessie’s future now solely rests with the player.

Citing Italian journalist Sandro Sabatini, Spurs have offered a post-tax salary of €6.5m.

Sabatini is quoted as saying: “If the agent has gone around the seven churches and it seems that there is no offer higher than that of Milan, Tottenham or PSG, possibly the 6.5 million euros per year is the fair valuation for the player.”

Working in Tottenham’s favour could be the lure of guaranteed first-team football. Kessie would likely slot straight into the starting eleven alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, thus bumping Skipp to the bench. His chances of being a regular starter at PSG given their expensively-assembled squad are slimmer.

Of course, Kessie could simply pen fresh terms at Milan. However, that relationship appears to be souring with Sport Witness writing the ongoing uncertainty has caused ‘anger and annoyance’ at Milan over the past few months.

His summer comments suggesting he was happy at the club are cited. But as the saga drags on and a Milan deal continues to go unsigned, Tottenham’s hopes are growing.

Expensive Tottenham star’s time is up

Meanwhile, Tanguy Ndombele looks like he has played his last game for Tottenham after his actions left Antonio Conte furious on Sunday.

As per The Athletic and via several newspapers, Ndombele is hopeful of leaving by this summer at least. However, talks are being accelarated for his departure while the January window is still open.

That’s amid claims that Conte, as well as other senior figures at Spurs, were ‘disappointed by Ndombele’s actions’ on Sunday.

As reported by The Athletic, the French midfielder opted to leave the pitch slowly when substituted during the win over Morecambe. He was also booed by a section of Spurs fans – and now it seems the writing is on the wall.

Now the Daily Express claims Roma are readying an approach for the midfielder. That could see him reunite with Jose Mourinho.

However, Spurs are pushing for a swap deal with Juventus. The Serie A side are already reported to have rejected their attemps to trade Ndombele for Weston McKennie.

