Perfect Tottenham signing falls into place after multiple rejections tee up free agent coup

Tottenham have received a significant boost in their efforts to sign a Premier League defender who is also attracting heavyweight interest from AC Milan and Juventus, according to reports.

Spurs did address their lack of depth in defence in the winter window when signing centre-half Radu Dragusin from Genoa. The right-footer is viewed primarily as Cristian Romero’s back-up, though another centre-back who’d compete with the left-footed Micky van de Ven could soon be required.

Tottenham look on course to qualify for European competition in some form or fashion next season. The luxury of a sparse fixture list won’t be in play next year.

Ben Davies can provide cover at centre-half when neccessary. However, Davies is a left-back by trade and is now the wrong side of 30. The Welshman will also enter the final year of his Spurs contract in the summer.

Tottenham bid £20m for Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly in the final stages of the last summer’s window, though the Cherries rejected the offer.

Their reasoning was understandable, with the club unwilling to sell a regular starter ahead of what at the time looked like a scrap to avoid relegation.

According to Sky Sports reporter, Dharmesh Sheth, Tottenham have continued to keep tabs on Kelly.

However, they’re by no means the only ones and given Kelly has entered the last six months of his deal, is now free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides.

Tottenham, Milan, Juventus all following Kelly

Speaking in mid-January, Sheth told GiveMeSport: “They’ve [Spurs] kept an eye on the Lloyd Kelly situation. He’s only got six months left on his contract.

“AC Milan and Juventus are talking to his representatives over a pre-contract agreement.

“Remember, when it comes to a pre-contract agreement, you don’t need to talk to the club, you can just talk straight to the player because the player is allowed to do that.

“There is still a possibility that Lloyd Kelly will stay at Bournemouth at least until the end of the season and maybe even sign a new contract because Bournemouth have open talks over a new deal with Lloyd Kelly, but he holds all the cards here.”

The January window came and went without Kelly taking flight. That will no doubt have pleased Andoni Iraola’s side who have pushed themselves up into the relative safety of 12th position.

Kelly rejects several Bournemouth offers

But according to a fresh update from Football Insider, Kelly is no closer to signing a contract extension with the Cherries. On the contrary, they claim the 25-year-old has actually rejected several offers put forward by the club.

As such, Kelly now looks in line to leave the south coast at season’s end. FI reaffirm Milan and Juve are hovering, while there’s also interest from the Bundesliga.

However, the report goes on to suggest a move to north London could be on the cards and Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou reportedly remains a big fan of the player.

His versatility – being equally capable of operating at centre-back or left-back – will no doubt appeal.

If Spurs were to land Kelly it could be argued their centre-back corps would be set for many a year to come.

Romero, Kelly (both 25), Van de Ven and Dragusin (both 22) all still have their prime years ahead. Tottenham would also be securing the perfect blend of two right-footers and two left-footers if landing Kelly.

