Perfect storm sees chances of Newcastle striking Tottenham deal skyrocket

The pieces are falling nicely into place for Tottenham after Newcastle emerged as a genuine contender to sign Steven Bergwijn, per a report.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed Tottenham are open to moving the Dutch winger on this month. Romano recently tweeted Spurs have ‘decided to sell Steven Bergwijn’, before adding ‘various’ clubs are showing interest. In a follow-up tweet, Romano added Spurs supremo Daniel Levy will back Antonio Conte’s decision to axe Bergwijn.

The only suitor explicitly named by the Italian journalist was Ajax who have reportedly already submitted an offer. Dutch journalist Mike Verweij then provided further news on the situation, claiming their bid totalled €18m.

However, the Dutch side may need to sell players first before they can buy the 24-year-old if Spurs are to recoup the full £26.7m they paid just 18 months ago.

That could leave the door ajar to other suitors, and 90min state Newcastle are now in the mix.

The cash-rich Magpies are seeking improvements across all areas of their squad this winter. With Callum Wilson now sidelined for around two months with a calf injury, Sky Sports noted Newcastle are now ‘desperate’ to reinforce their forward line.

Pieces fall into place for Bergwijn exit

90min state Newcastle have decided to sanction two moves to bolster their firepower. That, combined with their near-limitless resources and Spurs’ willingness to sell Bergwijn has created a perfect storm.

Furthermore, the player himself is stated to be ‘considering his options’. He has rarely featured under new boss Antonio Conte and the writing is already on the wall.

Bergwijn’s representatives are stated to be exploring potential loan deals. A permanent sale isn’t out of the question, however, with Romano noting Ajax’s approach was for an outright sale.

If it came down to finances, Newcastle would be more than capable of blowing Ajax’s offer out of the water. They would also likely not hesitate if Spurs demand a suitor pay the entirety of Bergwijn’s wages along with a loan fee if he left on a temporary basis.

The vast bulk of strikers Sky Sports stated Newcastle are looking at this window are Premier League-based. Bergwijn fits that criteria and wouldn’t take time to adapt – something Newcastle can’t afford from their new signings with the threat of relegation all too real.

Tottenham nearing first Conte signing

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly growing increasingly hopeful of securing the Adama Traore transfer – and it seems Antonio Conte has persuaded the star into something of an alternative role.

Tottenham remain in the mix to snag the 25-year-old after falling short with their approaches over the summer. The Athletic revealed on Thursday Conte’s plan to utilise Traore in a new position if he were acquired.

With both Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty struggling to adapt, Conte has seemingly convinced Traore into accepting the role. Now, their pursuit for the player appears to have been given another push along.

That’s after Daily Telegraph reporter Matt Law has stated that Spurs signing the Spaniard is now ‘looking likely’.

Furthermore, The Athletic claims there is a ‘growing belief’ that a deal for Traore will now be done. His asking apparent asking price of £18m is well within Tottenham’s remit.

That fee may well include a number of incentives that could take the fee nearer to the £25m mark. But all told, it is some way short of the £50m Wolves were seeking in summer 2020.

Spurs could even look to use Doherty as part of the deal. His former club are reportedly keen in re-signing the Irish defender. As such, he may yet be used to to part-finance the Traore transfer.

