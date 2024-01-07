Permanent Timo Werner price tag revealed as Tottenham roundly applauded for landing much-maligned striker

Timo Werner puts his hand to his face during game for Germany

Former Tottenham stars Jamie O’Hara and Ramon Vega have given their verdict on the club closing in on a move for much-maligned former Chelsea striker Timo Werner, as his permanent price tag has been revealed.

Spurs are on the brink of landing the Germany international on a loan deal until the end of the season after his current club RB Leipzig decided he needed a fresh challenge.

The north London club will also the option to make the loan deal permanent for a fee of just £15.5million in the summer of 2024.

And former Tottenham midfielder and talkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara believes that Werner could work out to be a good signing for the club.

He told talkSPORT: “Look, a lot of people dug out Timo Werner when he was at Chelsea, but he was at Chelsea when they were playing really good football and were being successful.

“They have fallen off a cliff since and they are trying to get back amongst it. I like Timo Werner. I actually think this is a good signing. I think he is going to bring something different.”

Meanwhile, Vega, who played for Tottenham between 1997-2001, is also convinced that Werner could thrive in north London.

The former Switzerland international feels that Werner will fit in perfectly with Ange Postecoglou’s style of football when quoted on X.

Responding after Sky Sports broke the news, Vega tweeted: “Welcome Werner to @SpursOfficial. Good signing some speed and power”.

Werner set to fill Son void

In the absence of Son Heung-min, Werner could be in line for his Tottenham debut at Manchester United, who were also chasing his signature, on January 14.

The Spurs skipper is currently away at the Asian Cup and may not return until next month, giving Postecoglou another attacking option to pick from.

Despite being widely criticised during his time at Stamford Bridge, Werner was by no means a complete disaster, notching 23 goals in 89 appearances for Chelsea while also adding a number of assists.

His ability to play out wide or through the middle is also a bonus for Postecoglou, although Werner’s arrival will almost certainly end the Australian’s chase for former Celtic forward Jota.

Ex Chels smashing it at Totnum is the dream. Welcome @TimoWerner❤️ pic.twitter.com/aVF2As2ALP — 🇮🇹 (@lucam____) January 6, 2024

Tottenham, however, remain in the hunt for another centre-back and are closing in on a deal for Genoa star Radu Dragusin – despite late reported interest from reigning Serie A champions Napoli.

Postecoglou also wants to get that deal over the line as quickly as possible, with Cristian Romero unlikely to be back until February while Ben Davies suffered a hamstring injury in the FA Cup win over Burnley and could also be sidelined for a period of time.

READ MORE: Ruthless Tottenham put rebel up for immediate sale after attitude problems shock Postecoglou and Levy