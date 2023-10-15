Person arrested after reportedly causing £100,000 worth of damage to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

A person has been arrested for vandalising the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the international break, with the cost of damage reportedly over £100,000.

It’s claimed that the incident, which occurred on Monday night, is not related to anti-semitism due to Spurs’ close links to the Jewish community – which has reported a rise in anti-semitic incidents following Hamas’ attack on Israel and the subsequent breakout of war in the Middle East.

A Tottenham statement read: “We can confirm that an individual was arrested for criminal damage following an incident that took place on Monday night.

“There is no indication that this incident is linked to anti-semitism.”

The Daily Mail reports that there was ‘significant damage’ to parts of the stadium which in excess of £100,000 to repair.

Spurs only moved into their new £1.2billion home four years ago after they built over the old White Hart Lane site.

The 63,000-seater stadium has a number of purposes and is also used to host music concerts and NFL London matches among other events. Indeed, it’s unclear what effect the damage will have on Sunday’s clash between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennesse Titans, which kicks-off at 2.30pm.

Tottenham‘s next game at the stadium takes place on October 23 when they welcome London rivals Fulham in the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou’s men currently sit top of the table after a superb start to the season which has seen them unbeaten in their first eight games, winning six of them.

