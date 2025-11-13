Thomas Frank is looking to sign another forward at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly taken a step closer to the January signing of a top attacking target who would make a significant impression on Thomas Frank’s starting XI, if they can overcome interest from a LaLiga rival in his services.

It’s no secret that fresh attacking additions will be the main port of call for Spurs when it comes to the winter window, with TEAMtalk previously revealing that a left-winger is the main priority, followed by the potential signing of another No.9.

In terms of the latter, it’s been revealed that a top Brazilian talent is now on the club’s radar, but in terms of the left-wing spot that has been a clear issue to Son Heung-min’s exit, several names are in the mix.

Chief among them are Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo and Atalanta star Ademola Lookman, and it’s the latter that is the focus of the latest report when it comes to Fabio Paratici and Johan Lange’s search for quality January signings at Tottenham.

While TEAMtalk recently revealed how Lookman’s recent bust-up with Atalanta coach Ivan Juric enhanced their chances of snapping up the Nigeria international, TuttoJuve has now added more on the race to snap up the versatile forward.

The 28-year-old former Everton man scored 20 goals in all competitions last season, and his familiarity with playing in England means he should take no real time to settle.

TuttoJuve reports that Tottenham have now stepped up their pursuit of the player, following recent events, while interest from Atletico Madrid has also quickened that potential process.

It’s been reported that the Spanish giants are ready to pay as much as €60million (£53m / $69m) to get a deal done for Lookman, which seems a little steep for a player who is only under contract for another 19 months.

Whether Spurs are willing to match that sort of fee remains to be seen, although that will still be considerably cheaper than what Bournemouth are asking to part ways with Semenyo in January.

‘Phenomenal’ Lookman a strong fit for Tottenham

One player who is a massive fan of Lookman is current Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke, with both players part of the England U-20 team that won the World Cup in 2017.

Indeed, in an interview with Showmax, Solanke called Lookman “nothing short of phenomenal” and his “favourite Nigerian footballer”.

Solanke also added: “What he has been doing over the past few years has been nothing short of phenomenal. What he has been doing has been crazy, especially for the Nigerian national team, so I have been super proud”.

Lookman’s ability to be equally effective either out wide or through the middle is particularly attractive to Frank, although it’s that troubled left-wing spot that he is being tipped to fill.

If Tottenham are able to secure Lookman’s signature in January, get a fit and firing Solanke back alongside Mohammed Kudus on the right, then their attack looks an altogether different prospect.

