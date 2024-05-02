Tottenham Hotspur are planning a huge summer transfer window in which they will bolster Ange Postecoglou’s squad with three top signings, according to reports.

Tottenham enjoyed a brilliant start to the season but were then affected by injuries to key players such as Micky van de Ven and James Maddison. They currently sit fifth in the Premier League, though there is a chance they could still make the top four and qualify for the Champions League.

Postecoglou’s side are seven points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, but if they win their two games in hand they will cut that gap down to just a single point.

Tottenham chiefs feel Postecoglou is the perfect man for their long-term project of battling for future titles. He possesses great man-management skills, has made the fanbase fall back in love with the players and also enforces an exciting brand of football.

As per The Telegraph, Spurs are hoping to make it a blockbuster summer by handing their manager all the tools he needs to launch a full title challenge next season.

Spurs officials are growing in confidence that they can raid London rivals Chelsea for Conor Gallagher.

Postecoglou is a huge fan of Gallagher and thinks the English midfielder would be perfect for the way he likes to set his team up.

With Gallagher’s contract due to expire in summer 2025, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea are in a weak negotiating position and have been simply reduced to cutting their losses.

Tottenham transfers: Conor Gallagher, Santiago Gimenez eyed

Chelsea have previously set Gallagher’s price tag at £60million, but Spurs could now snare him for a reduced fee of around £30-40m.

Spurs are also eyeing a new centre-forward to provide Richarlison with competition up front. The North London side have been linked with a host of strikers, but their No 1 option is Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez.

Spurs scouts have been left stunned by Gimenez’s numbers, as he has notched 24 goals in 40 games this term.

Admittedly, Gimenez will find the step up from the Eredivisie to the Premier League tough. However, the 23-year-old appears to have all the attributes needed to become an elite striker at the top level.

When first learning about the interest in their star forward, Feyenoord ambitiously demanded £80m. But Spurs are far more likely to sign him for in the region of £50m.

The third area Spurs want to improve is centre-half, and more specifically the left side of central defence.

In January, Radu Dragusin arrived from Genoa to provide backup for Cristian Romero. But Spurs have struggled when his centre-back partner Van De Ven has been unavailable for selection.

To solve this problem, Spurs are looking to bring in Lloyd Kelly, who has impressed in recent seasons for Bournemouth.

Unlike Gallagher and Gimenez, Kelly will not cost big money when potentially arriving at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer. He has run down his Bournemouth deal and can move on a free, in a major boost for Spurs.

However, Spurs must act fast to strike a contract agreement with the 25-year-old as Newcastle United are in talks to sign both him and Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo.

