Tottenham have reportedly set the price tag for Roma to land Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, although it may come as a surprise to some.

Hojbjerg spent time at FC Copenhagen, Brondby and Bayern Munich while learning his trade as a youngster. He went on to make 25 senior appearances for Bayern before opting to move to the Premier League in July 2016.

Southampton spent £13.5million to land the Denmark international and he was soon a big hit among Saints supporters.

The battling midfielder became Saints captain partway through the 2018-19 campaign, following an injury to Ryan Bertrand.

However, Hojbjerg’s solid displays soon put rival English clubs on the trail for his signature. And the player was stripped of the armband after revealing his desire to play in the Champions League.

Tottenham then paid an initial £15m, plus bonuses, to land the 26-year-old in August 2020.

Hojbjerg has not always been at his best in a Spurs shirt, although he will likely be integral if they are to get back into the top four under Antonio Conte.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg price revealed

With this in mind, Spurs have set a surprisingly low price tag for Hojbjerg, who is wanted by Jose Mourinho at Roma.

According to Football Insider, the north London outfit will accept offers worth £25million once the transfer window starts again.

This would see them make a profit of less than £10m for Hojbjerg, should he link up with his former manager in Serie A.

Tottenham to get De Vrij this summer to strengthen defensive issues Stefan De Vrij could sign for Tottenham this summer from Inter Milan as Conte wants former player

Spurs have seemingly been preparing themselves for the player’s departure. In January, they brought in Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus.

Roma do have transfer alternatives, should Hojbjerg remain at Spurs past this summer. Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka is also on Mourinho’s shortlist, alongside Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz.

Harry Kane criticised by pundit

Meanwhile, Stan Collymore believes Harry Kane showed ‘disrespect’ to Tottenham with his display against Manchester City and will probably miss out on a big-money move.

“It was an exceptional all-round strike performance,” he wrote in The Mirror. “But where has it been all season? Is it grossly unfair on Tottenham and their fans who pay his wages that they don’t see it more.

“How can you be world-class one week, and then be just ok, within yourself, for the previous 20 games?”

Collymore added: “I do wonder if he has missed the boat on a big move. If City win the Champions League this season Pep Guardiola may say actually the reason to sign Harry, that extra push for the European trophy, doesn’t apply anymore.

“Do they want to spend big, and give a five year contract to a man who is 29 before next season, or go for Erling Haaland, who would be at his peak?

“If it’s Kane or Haaland, they’ll sign Haaland and they’ll be future proofed by it.”

READ MORE: Paratici tipped for €100m double raid to transform Conte’s Tottenham plan – Euro Paper Talk