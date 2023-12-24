Tottenham midfielder’s move to Ajax ruled out over ‘completely unfeasible’ demands

The prospect of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joining Ajax in January has been described as ‘completely unfeasible’ by a Dutch journalist.

Tottenham do not want to allow the Dane to leave the club on loan, which means a winter transfer to the Dutch giants is ‘not going to happen.’

Speaking on the De Telegraaf podcast Kick-Off, journalists Mike Verweij and Jeroen Kapteijns explained why Ajax had abandoned hopes of signing Hojbjerg in January.

“It is completely unfeasible. Ajax can only rent (loan), Tottenham Hotspur does not want that at all,” Verweij outlined.

“Moreover, there are many other clubs, including Italian clubs, that want him. So that’s not going to happen.

“I can really dispel any fans who think that there will be four or five new players, because that is not going to happen.”

Kapteijns added: “Tottenham does not give an inch in negotiations and really makes you pay the main price.”

Serie A sides Juventus and Napoli are reportedly among other clubs interested in securing the services of Hojbjerg next month.

Tottenham are fourth in the Premier League with 36 points after 18 games, two points ahead of champions Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

The Lilywhites have won their last three games, having endured a winless run of five matches featuring four defeats after going unbeaten in their first 10 league games.

READ MORE: Tottenham in talks to terminate disastrous loan agreement, as manager states two reasons why deal will end

Ange Postecoglou favours other midfielders over Hojbjerg

Hojbjerg has featured in 18 games in all competitions for Spurs this season, but has started just three times in the Premier League under manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian coach, who took over in the summer, has preferred other central midfield options, with Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma first choice when available.

Rodrigo Bentancur, who has missed most of the season through injury, will also likely be ahead of Hojbjerg when he returns to action.

Giovani Lo Celso and Oliver Skipp are other central midfielders at the club, with the former seeing increased game time in the last month.

Hojbjerg joined Tottenham for a reported £15million from Southampton while former boss Jose Mourinho was in charge at the North London side.

The 28-year-old has made 163 appearances for Spurs in all competitions and has been capped 73 times by Denmark since making his international debut in 2014.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd striker signing gets thumbs up as talks with trio confirmed, but deadliest target has chosen Tottenham

