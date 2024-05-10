Five Tottenham players who could be axed by Postecoglou as part of summer squad revamp

Richarlison could be one of several Tottenham players to leave this summer

A four-game losing streak has likely cost Tottenham any realistic chance for leapfrogging Aston Villa into the top four in the Premier League table before the season ends.

There has been plenty of reason for encouragement for Spurs fans this term, with manager Ange Postecoglou instituting a clear vision for the bold, attractive style of play he wants from his team. And a genuine push toward Champions League qualification provided exhilaration for much of the campaign, even if it now appears set to fall short.

But even if the seven-point gap to Villa proves insurmountable, there is plenty of intrigue left for Tottenham this term. As Postecoglou plots for next season, there are several Spurs stars who could be playing for their futures in north London over the final three games of 2023-24.

Richarlison

Valuably versatile, reliably hard-working and respectably productive, Richarlison is a player Tottenham will not be in a hurry to part with this summer.

Yet reports suggest Spurs are prepared to listen to offers for the 26-year-old Brazilian, whose potential value could help fund the signings Postecoglou is targeting to revamp his attacking options. As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed, Genoa’s €30 million-rated forward Albert Gudmundsson is a player admired on the white side of north London.

Tottenham signed Richarlison from Everton in in 2022 in a deal that, including add-ons, was worth up to £60 million. He struggled in his first season with the club, notching just one Premier League goal in 27 appearances.

He has improved drastically under the new manager this term, with a solid return of 11 league goals and four assists. But if Spurs receive an offer close to what they paid for the 48-cap Selecao star, they will reportedly consider cashing in.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Signed from Southampton for £15 million in 2020, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been a consistent and reliable performer for the majority of his time with Spurs, racking up 181 appearances for the club.

But Postecoglou’s preferred playing style requires a greater degree of dynamism in central midfield than the 28-year-old former Bayern Munich man is able to offer, a notion evidenced by the fact he has started just seven Premier League games this term.

A summer departure for Hojbjerg would likely suit all parties, too. Reports have emerged claiming the 75-cap Denmark star has recruited a new agent with a view to pushing through a summer switch, with the player have grown disgruntled at his slide down the pecking order at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. AC Milan are believed to be keen.

Emerson Royal

Hojbjerg is not the only Tottenham player rumoured to be attracting interest from AC Milan. Full-back Emerson Royal is reportedly on the shortlist of the Italian giants’ summer transfer targets, too.

Emerson’s versatility has been a valuable asset for Postecoglou this season, with the 25-year-old Brazilian deployed in both full-back positions and at centre-back at various times. Yet when Spurs have a full complement of fit defensive options, he is not considered a first-choice selection, behind Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie in the hierarchy of full-backs at the club and with just 10 Premier League starts to his name in 2023-24.

Spurs paid £25.8 million to sign Emerson from Barcelona in 2021. They are believed to be looking to recoup an identical feel if they are to part ways with him this summer.

Giovani Lo Celso

Argentinian playmaker Giovani Lo Celso has started just four league games for Tottenham this season. While he is a popular member of the squad and possess clear technical quality, it seems Postecoglou regards the midfielder as one of his less reliable options in the middle of the pitch.

And not without reason. The 28-year-old, who was signed in 2019 from Real Betis, has a chequered injury history, with recurrent hamstring problems and three absences due to injury this season alone.

Lo Celso has started just four Premier League games this term, with another 16 appearances off the bench. The last time he started for Spurs came in a 1-0 victory over Burnley in January, but he had to depart early with another injury that kept him out for five games.

With three games left of the season, Lo Celso has to convince Postecoglou of his fitness and value among Tottenham’s midfielders.

Timo Werner

Signed on loan from RB Leipzig in January, there were raised eyebrows when Spurs moved to bring in Timo Werner mid-season due to his disappointing past spell in the Premier League with Chelsea.

The German attacker made a quick impression, though, providing an assist on his debut in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United before creating another goal in a 3-2 victory over Brentford in his third appearance.

But he has scored just two goals in 13 Premier League appearances for Tottenham, while adding just one more assist to that initial haul. A hamstring injury picked up in last month’s 3-2 defeat to rivals Arsenal has brought a premature end to Werner’s season and means he can now have little influence on the club’s thought process around whether to sign him on a permanent deal beyond his six-month loan.

According to The Times, Spurs will explore moves for other forwards this summer before deciding whether to trigger the £15 million purchase option in Werner’s loan agreement.

