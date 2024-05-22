Tottenham plot double raid on Chelsea for £80m duo as Blues plan to axe star Pochettino loved

Tottenham have big plans for the summer transfer window and one player Ange Postecoglou is desperate to sign is Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

The England international has been on the manager’s radar for some time as he believes he’d be perfect for his high-intensity system.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, it looks likely that Gallagher will leave Chelsea as they aim to balance the books this summer.

Selling homegrown stars such as him goes down as pure profit on the account books which is vital for the Blues so they comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Gallagher’s contract is only valid until 2025 and negotiations are currently at a standstill.

The Chelsea board are open to selling Gallagher as a result – a decision that angered Mauricio Pochettino and led to disruption behind the scenes before he was sacked.

Sources say Tottenham believe that they can sign him for a cut-price fee of £35m, whereas the Blues are hoping for closer to £50m.

Tottenham line up double Chelsea swoop

According to Graeme Bailey, Gallagher isn’t the only Chelsea player Tottenham are looking to sign this summer.

The transfer journalist claims that Spurs have already ‘made contact’ with Chelsea over a deal for centre-back Trevoh Chalobah.

Like Gallagher, Chalobah is a Blues academy graduate and the club’s board are happy to part ways with him for the right price.

The Blues have indicated that they could accept an offer of £80m for the duo this summer.

It’s no secret that Postecoglou is keen to bring in a new centre-back to provide competition for Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Radu Dragusin.

Chalobah has struggled with injuries but forced his way back into the Chelsea team towards the end of the campaign.

They lost just once in the Premier League while Chalobah was in the squad this season, showing how effective he can be when given the chance.

As for Gallagher, he was a stalwart in Pochettino’s starting XI, scoring seven goals and making nine assists in 50 appearances this term.

Both players have the potential to be solid signings for Tottenham so it will be interesting to see if they launch offers for the pair in the coming weeks, as the report suggests.

