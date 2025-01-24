Tottenham have joined West Ham in the race to sign Ajax striker Brian Brobbey and are reportedly pushing to sign him before the transfer deadline.

Spurs have had a dismal first half of the season and currently sit 15th in the Premier League table, although they’re still fighting for the League Cup, Europa League and FA Cup.

There is serious pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou but as we’ve previously reported, he retains the backing of the Tottenham board, who plan to back him in this month’s transfer window.

The London side have made just one senior signing so far – goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky – and now they’re looking to bring in a new striker in the wake of Dominic Solanke’s injury, which will keep him out for around six weeks.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are the latest side to express interest in signing Brobbey on a loan deal, but they’ll have to move quickly as West Ham are in ‘active talks’ to sign the Ajax striker.

“Understand Tottenham have also asked for Brian Brobbey loan deal conditions. He’s one of the options being considered while West Ham are already in direct talks with Ajax for loan + obligation,” Romano posted on X.

“West Ham remain in contact, Spurs also made an enquiry to be informed.”

Man Utd also interested in Brian Brobbey – report

Ajax are willing to loan Brobbey but only if the deal includes an obligation to buy. Reports from the Netherlands suggest that West Ham have already offered a £100,000 per week contract to the forward.

The Hammers’ are dealing with an injury crisis of their own, with Michail Antonio and Niclas Fullkrug currently unavailable.

The race for Brobbey is expected to ramp up in the coming hours and days and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Interestingly, a report from GiveMeSport has claimed that Manchester United are ‘contemplating’ whether to try and ‘fight off the competition’ for Brobbey and make a move of their own.

The Red Devils signed Lisandro Martinez and Antony from the Eredivisie giants while Erik ten Hag was at the helm, with the latter completing a £86million switch in September 2022 in a move that hasn’t worked out.

Man Utd have a good relationship with Ajax but whether they choose to launch a concrete proposal for Brobbey still remains to be seen.

At this stage, Tottenham and West Ham are the only Premier League teams to have shown a firm interest in signing the 22-year-old.

Brobbey has made 148 appearances to date for Ajax, notching an impressive 52 goals and 28 assists in the process.

Tottenham round-up: Tyler Dibling latest / Angel Gomes boost

Meanwhile, Tottenham are still pushing to sign Southampton winger Tyler Dibling this month but have been told they will have to fork out at least £55million to get their man.

Tottenham, Chelsea and Aston Villa are all monitoring the 18-year-old but the Saints have reportedly made it clear that any bids below £55m won’t be accepted.

Spurs are in a good position with regards to the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) but it remains to be seen whether they’ll go that high for Dibling.

In other news, Tottenham are monitoring Lille and England midfielder Angel Gomes and have reportedly received a boost in the pursuit of him.

It has been claimed that the 24-year-old is keen to embark on a fresh challenge in north London instead of making a return to other suitors Manchester United, for whom he previously played, or to West Ham.

