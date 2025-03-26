Tottenham are plotting a move for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke and TEAMtalk can reveal the Blues’ stance on selling the 23-year-old this summer, while two other Premier League sides are also interested.

Spurs have endured a very disappointing season and sit in 13th place in the Premier League table. Their last chance of success is in the Europa League and winning that would see them qualify for the Champions League.

There is major pressure on Ange Postecoglou and while Tottenham’s hierarchy are yet to make a final decision on him, they are still building a list of targets for next season.

TEAMtalk understands that Spurs are looking to add quality attacking options and a move for Chelsea winger Madueke is under consideration.

Sources have confirmed that the England international is not in Enzo Maresca’s long term plans and therefore, the Blues are ready to cash in at the end of the season.

Madueke has interest from multiple Champions League sides and two other Premier League clubs, per our sources, and therefore Tottenham may have to win the Europa League to have a chance of landing him.

However, we also understand that Madueke is keen to stay in London, which could play into Tottenham’s hands, but he will still require some serious convincing to make the move to the Lilywhites.

Tottenham to rival two Premier League clubs for Chelsea star

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea will demand a minimum of £50m for Madueke, who they believe has seen his value increase since his move from PSV Eindhoven in 2023.

Chelsea will look to push a deal towards the £60m mark. They are in a strong negotiating position, given the winger is contracted until 2030 and they have the option to extend the deal by another year.

Despite Tottenham’s poor season, they are in a strong PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) position and could afford to splash £60m on Madueke if they choose to do so.

Newcastle and Aston Villa are also keeping close tabs on Madueke and again, their chances of landing him could depend on Champions League qualification.

Newcastle and Villa’s main challenge with regards to Madueke will be convincing him to leave London.

Chelsea are open to selling several stars this summer to help fund a move for a top striker and sources state that Madueke is one they are willing to let go.

The winger has made 74 appearances since his £30m switch from PSV, notching 17 goals and seven assists in the process.

