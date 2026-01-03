Tottenham Hotspur’s search for a new left-winger is well underway, and sources have confirmed a surprise top target for Thomas Frank’s side, though he will cost a record-breaking fee.

Sources with knowledge of the search have confirmed to us that Greek international Christos Tzolis is a player who is hugely respected by Spurs’ analytics and scouting department.

The likes of Ademola Lookman, Rodrygo, Savinho, Nico Williams and Maghnes Akliouche are some of the high-profile names on Spurs’ radar.

However, we can confirm another name on their list is Tzolis, and he is rated as high as anyone else by the club’s recruitment team.

We are told that Tottenham’s analytics staff, as well as a high-ranking scout at the club, believe the Greek star should be the one they move for.

The former Norwich City man has been sensational for Club Brugge, who he joined in 2024 after finishing top scorer in Bundesliga 2 with Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Tzolis’ first season in Belgium saw him claim 16 goals and nine assists, and this term he has been even more productive with seven goals and nine assists from 17 starts so far.

Tottenham scouts wowed by Greek winger; record fee required

We can confirm that Spurs have been watching Tzolis regularly in recent months and the 23-year-old is very much in their thinking for this month.

It is our understanding that Brugge would demand a club record sale to let Tzolis leave, which means they want at least €40million (£35m / $47m).

Brugge’s current record sale is the €37million they received from AC Milan for Charles De Ketelaere in 2022.

Tottenham received around £35m by selling Johnson to Crystal Palace – that move was officially completed on Friday.

If Spurs could sign Tzolis for a figure in that ballpark it could prove to be an excellent bit of business from the London side.

Tzolis might not be as well-known as Real Madrid star Rodrygo or Manchester City man Savinho, but some behind the scenes at Tottenham are convinced that he could make the biggest difference.

Fellow winger Manor Solomon has also left Spurs to join Fiorentina on loan. The deal includes an option to buy worth €10million (£8.7m, $11.7m), though it depends on Fiorentina avoiding relegation.

Meanwhile, reports from Spain suggest that Real Madrid could make a move for Tottenham right-back Pedro Porro.

Xabi Alonso wants more competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who hasn’t made the expected impact this season, and Spurs man Porro is reportedly a target for the LaLiga side.

In other news, Aston Villa have joined Tottenham in showing interest in Man City forward Omar Marmoush.

Luring Marmoush away from the Etihad will be very difficult mid-season, however.

