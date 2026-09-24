Pochettino sent stark warning over Tottenham return as De Zerbi pressure mounts

Mauricio Pochettino has been warned about a potential return to Tottenham Hotspur, as the pressure continues to mount on Roberto De Zerbi after a disastrous start to the new season.

The north London club currently sit bottom of the Premier League table after five games, still without a win and with just two goals to their name, despite spending more than £300million to upgrade De Zerbi‘s squad.

The Italian is currently the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked, ahead of Manchester United’s Michael Carrick and Fulham’s Alvaro Arbeloa, following significant movement in the bookmaker markets over the weekend.

Tottenham’s best-ever spell in the Premier League came during Pochettino’s five-and-a-half-year tenure, with the Argentine eventually shown the door just six months after the club reached their first-ever Champions League final.

The Argentine also guided the club to second and two third-placed finishes in the English top flight, building a squad that also competed well in the Champions League.

But with relegation fears growing in north London, especially after last season’s final-day escape and the start to the current campaign, there are calls for current USA head coach Pochettino to return as De Zerbi’s replacement and give Spurs the lift they so desperately need.

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Sherwood backs Pochettino return, but has a warning

And although De Zerbi appears to still have the backing of the majority of the Tottenham fanbase, former boss Tim Sherwood believes that Pochettino would still be preferred – if it came to s atright choice bwteen the two.

“Tottenham fans would take Mauricio Pochettino over Roberto De Zerbi – but it’s a completely different team,” he told MaxFreeBets.

“Pochettino did well in the past, but this is a different playing squad to what he had, his squad looked like a real Champions League squad compared to this one, and he still never won anything.

“But he was very good. I liked what he did at Tottenham to finish runners-up once and third another time and he had them in the Champions League final without getting over the line.

“I mean, Tottenham fans would take that now, don’t get me wrong, but this is a completely different playing staff to what he had then.

“So it all depends. If they continue spending the money, anyone will have a job at Tottenham.

“I can think of a lot of managers who would like to have had £400m spent on their squad early in the window in pre-season, and I can think of a lot of managers who would have won with that as well.

“I mean, Tottenham fans will take that now. Don’t get me wrong, but this is a completely different team to the one he left.”

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