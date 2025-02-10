Tottenham have been warned as to why they should not even try to bring back former fan favourite Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, as the pressure continues to mount on Ange Postecoglou.

It was very clear to hear Spurs fans chanting Pochettino’s name as Spurs crashed out of their second cup competition in the space of just four days to compound what is turning into a disastrous campaign.

The 2-1 loss at Aston Villa came off the back of a 4-0 rout at Anfield on Thursday night as Postecoglou‘s claim that he “always wins a trophy in his second season” is now down to just one chance – the Europa League.

The way that Tottenham were largely outplayed by a Villa side who, like Tottenham, were also missing some key players through injury was a telling factor in Postecoglou’s inability to outmatch a rival manager – in this case Unai Emery – as has been the case for much of the season.

The north London outfit currently sit 14th in the Premier League, 10 points above the drop zone, and face a Manchester United side just above them at home on Sunday in what is likely to be a pivotal game for Postecoglou’s future – if he lasts out the rest of this week.

But former Celtic striker Chris Sutton, having previously backed Posteecoglou, thinks Tottenham should re-hire Pochettino on a short-term deal, given that he previously elevated the club from a dark place.

While there is no questioning that if Pochettino did return to Spurs, it would give their supporters an incredible lift after the club’s collapse this season, former centre-back Ramon Vega has explained why the Argentine will not take the role.

Vega wrote on X: “There’s no point in calling for [Mauricio] Pochettino. 1. He is already contracted and committed to the US Men’s national team and it would be disrespectful both to the US Men’s national team and to him. 2.

“He was sacked without proper support after achieving the remarkable feat of reaching the Champions League final in Madrid.

“This was a significant opportunity to establish a real football project, but the board missed the chance and failed to support him. We are currently facing the revolving issue for years a lack of genuine support in the football department. Changing Ange [Postecoglou] will not solve anything. The solution lies in changing the mentality and commitment at the top regarding football.”

Vega’s comments referring to things ‘at the top’ are clearing regarding Daniel Levy’s overall running of the club and the failure to support Pochettino after the Champions League defeat and let him try and build a new team – as well as everything that has since followed.

Levy backed Postecoglou in January

Levy did at least show some commitment to Postecoglou in the winter window with the additions of Antonin Kinsky, Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel – although the latter two did come in the final days of the window when it was clear and obvious that an injury-plagued Spurs squad needed help sooner than that.

Injuries have certainly been the main factor behind the club not pulling the trigger on the manager for now but, bar the recent win over Brentford and qualification for the knockout phase of the Europa League, things have been on a downward spiral for a number of weeks.

However, for his part, Postecoglou is continuing to fight and praised his players again for their efforts in the loss at Villa.

Speaking after the game, he told reporters: “People can judge me. They can say I’ve done a bad job, I’m not up to it or whatever. That’s fine.

“What I’m saying is you can’t be critical of our players’ performances at this time.

“If you want to measure anything on what they’re doing at the moment, other than the extreme situation they’re dealing with, then I think your analysis is skewed and it’s not objective.

“If it’s to get rid of me that’s fine. Good on you. Go for it a million times. But in terms of this group of players, what they’ve given over the past two and a half months has been outstanding.”

