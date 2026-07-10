Tottenham have been given hope of landing a star Portugal forward after he slowed down a move to the Saudi Pro League following the World Cup.

Spurs have shelled more than £200million already this summer, and there could be more to come. They’ve so far signed players in defence and the midfield, as well as a free transfer goalkeeper, and attack is all that’s left.

Tottenham have long wanted to improve in the wide positions, and it’s become evident in recent days that they’re interested in signing Francisco Trincao, who has just returned from the World Cup with Portugal.

Reports in Portugal suggest the wide man was verging on an agreement to head to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ahli.

Sporting CP were said to be open to Trincao’s sale in a £42.1million move, while the Saudi club were willing to quadruple the wages he had been earning.

However, the 26-year-old now wants a few days to consider the proposal following the exit from the World Cup.

It’s said a move within Europe remains a possibility, and Tottenham are therefore one of the clubs who could benefit.

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Tottenham among Trincao admirers

Spurs are not the only club even within England who want to sign Trincao, though.

Liverpool and Manchester City have both been named in a report as clubs who could look to land the winger, who last season had 13 goals and 18 assists to his name.

While those sides would likely not stretch financially to where Saudi clubs can, that Trincao hasn’t immediately accepted the move suggests there’s some doubt over whether he should.

At 26, and having had two seasons in a row with more than 15 assists to his name, the Portuguese could add a lot of value still in Europe.

A move to Saudi represents a fantastic payday, but Trincao surely has a lot still to offer.

Should he head away from Europe now, he might lose momentum and not be able to get back to his best.

For their faults over the last couple of seasons, in which they have twice finished 17th in the Premier League, Tottenham appear to have some good momentum behind them.

Of their six signings so far, three or four are probably regular starters, and Trincao would likely be the same.

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