Antonio Conte is expected to finalise a deal to become the new head coach of Tottenham on Tuesday after a day of productive talks following Nuno Espirito Santo’s sacking.

The former Chelsea boss, who Spurs targeted before appointing Nuno in the summer, has been offered an 18-month deal by the north London club and arrived in London on Monday for face-to-face talks, according to Sky in Italy.

Negotiations with the Italian, who has been out of work since leaving Inter Milan in the summer, entered the final stages on Monday after Nuno was dismissed less than five months since taking charge.

Tottenham are currently ninth in the Premier League, 10 points off leaders Chelsea, after the dismal 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United on Saturday.

Nuno signed a two-year contract in June following a protracted search to find Jose Mourinho’s successor. However, his tenure lasted a little our four months a grand total of just 17 games.

The departure of the Portuguese, who left Wolves in May after four seasons in charge, means Tottenham are looking for their fourth permanent manager in the last three years.

Spurs are next in action with a home game against Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League on Thursday. They then head to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Conte could lure Inter star to Spurs

Meanwhile, there is a growing inevitability that Marcelo Brozovic will be leaving Inter Milan – and Manchester United are reportedly one of the suitors lurking in the background.

Brozovic is in the final year of his contract with Inter, whom he has represented since 2015. He has played in 256 games for the club, contributing 25 goals and 34 assists. But they are encountering difficulties getting him to extend his stay.

As things stand, Brozovic will be able to negotiate with his suitors over a pre-contract agreement from January onwards. Man Utd are one of the clubs keeping tabs on the situation.

According to Inter Live, there are multiple obstacles standing in the way of Brozovic signing a new deal.

His salary demands are one issue; he wants €6m per season, whereas Inter are offering up to €5m. In addition, there are concerns over Inter’s ability to afford his agents’ commission.

Worryingly for Inter, there are several admirers of Brozovic for whom that would not be a concern.

The report names Man Utd as one of the clubs who could afford to take on Brozovic’s salary and to satisfy his representatives, who have offered them his services.

United are currently looking for a reinforcement in central midfield. There is a feeling that they could find an upgrade upon starting duo Fred and Scott McTominay.

In addition, the likes of Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic all face uncertain futures, for varying reasons.

Croatian star in-demand

Brozovic, who turns 29 in November, has plenty of experience and quality to provide an answer to their concerns. But they are not the only club in the hunt for his signature.

Inter Live claim there could also be an approach from Tottenham from their managing director Fabio Paratici. The Italian used to work for Inter’s rivals Juventus.

Spurs are on the lookout for a new manager and are hoping to appoint Antonio Conte on Tuesday.

Conte led Inter to the Serie A title last season and Brozovic played in 33 of their 38 league games.

