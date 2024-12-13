Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou labelled Timo Werner’s performance during the 1-1 Europa League draw at Rangers as “not acceptable” after replacing him at half-time at Ibrox.

The Germany international lost the ball a remarkable 16 times, did not win any of his five duels and only completed 69% of his passes in a woeful personal display on what was also another tough night for struggling Spurs.

Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson, who was covering the game for BBC Sportsound, said at the time: “Timo Werner’s final decision on the ball so far has been abysmal. I’ll be amazed if he’s not hooked at half-time.”

He was, as Dejan Kulusevski came on to replace the 28-year-old and scored a 75th-minute Tottenham equaliser after Hamza Igamane had given Rangers the lead two minutes into the second half.

And speaking after the game, Postecoglou did not hold back when talking about his decision to take Werner off, saying: “When you’ve got 18-year-olds [in the squad], it [that performance] is not acceptable to me. I said that to Timo, he’s a German international.”

With Tottenham forwards Richarlison and Wilson Odobert currently sidelined along with talented winger Mikey Moore, who has already made a big impression in Europe this season, Postecoglou added: “In the moment we’re in right now – it’s not like we’ve got many options – I need everyone to at least be going out there and trying to give the best of themselves.

“His performance in the first half wasn’t acceptable.

“We need everybody, including him, to be contributing because we don’t have the depth to leave people out if they perform poorly. I expect a level of performance from some of the senior guys, and tonight wasn’t that.”

Werner struggles continue

Former Chelsea forward Werner, who is on loan from RB Leipzig, has only scored once in 19 appearances this season and was making his eighth start of the campaign at Ibrox.

It was somewhat surprising that Werner’s loan from Leipzig was extended into a second season after he netted just twice in 14 games in the second half of 2023/24.

Under the first arrangement, the north London club had the option to sign him for £15m – but it is now an £8.5m option to buy which, judging by Thursday night’s display, it still a bit steep.

Werner has 24 goals from his 57 Germany caps, but last played for his country in a friendly defeat by Belgium in March 2023.

He also scored 23 goals in 89 appearances during a two-year spell at Chelsea, winning the 2021 Champions League, Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup, before rejoining Leipzig in 2022.

Tottenham’s point at Ibrox made it just won win from their last eight games in all competitions, while they also sit ninth in the expanded Europa League table – one place outside the automatic qualifying spots for the next round.

