Postecoglou adamant ‘I always win things’ as confidence in second Tottenham season remains

Ange Postecoglou is adamant he can bring success to Tottenham this season

Ange Postecoglou stated “I always win things in my second year” after his Tottenham side lost to Arsenal, and he feels “nothing has changed” as he entered his second campaign with Spurs.

Postecoglou’s Spurs side were dealt a 1-0 loss by rivals Arsenal in the north London derby. It’s their second loss in four league games this season, which means they are now 13th in the table.

Speaking after the game, the Tottenham manager made it clear he knows there is improvement needed, but is adamant that his side can win a trophy this term, his second in charge.

“We need to fix the areas we need to fix. Otherwise all our dominance, we’re going to keep opposition teams in the game. All teams will think they’re in the game. We need to have more conviction in the front third to finish teams off,” he said on Sky Sports.

“We could rotate the squad, give players opportunity. I prefer it that way. After the international break, the last loss puts you in a pause mode. But we have plenty of games this month.”

“I will correct myself: I don’t usually win things, I always win things in my second year. Nothing has changed.”

DON’T MISS: Tantalising Tottenham XI to lead Postecoglou to promised land and end 16-year trophy wait

Tottenham in worse place than last season

At this point last season, Spurs were second to Manchester City, having gained 10 points from a possible 12.

Their first league loss last season did not come until the 11th game.

They have lost both of the last two games, so to some, Postecoglou’s confidence may feel misplaced.

However, he seems unfazed by the challenges his side – who have not won a trophy since 2008 – face.

Tottenham transfers could help

If middling form continues until January, some inbound transfers could help Tottenham on their quest for silverware.

According to reports, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on Postecoglou’s radar at the moment.

As is Harry Gray, the younger brother of Spurs teenager Archie, who was bought from Leeds in the summer.

But outgoings will not help the cause, and one big one could be on the horizon.

Real Madrid are said to be planning an attempt to sign centre-back Cristian Romero in January, and the Argentine is apparently ‘willing to join’ the La Liga giants.

Postecoglou’s second season triumphs

At Postecoglou’s last club, Celtic, he failed to win anything in 2020/21, his first season in charge, but in his second campaign, 2021/22, he guided them to both the Scottish Premiership title and the Scottish League Cup title.

One job further back, he was appointed manager of Yokohama F Marinos in 2017/18, and a season later, they won their first J League title for 15 years.

He also won the Asian Cup with Australia in 2014/15, having gained the job in 2013/14.

He was inserted as manager of Brisbane Roar in 2009/10, and they won the A League in both 2010/11 and 2011/12.

In some locations, he has not won a trophy, but it must be said that Postecoglou certainly has a knack of winning things in his second season.

But the English top flight and the cups in the country are harder to win, so there’s a chance he has bitten off more than he can chew. Whether that is the case or not remains to be seen.