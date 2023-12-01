Postecoglou agonising over Tottenham transfer that would end former player’s nightmare spell

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has reportedly not yet made up his mind on if his former Celtic star Jota would be a good fit for his new side.

The Australian boss has made a number of quality additions to his Spurs side since taking charge in the summer. Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven and James Maddison have all slotted in perfectly.

That the latter pair have been two of the side’s most crucial assets has become all the more evident since they’ve been out injured. Indeed, Tottenham have lost all three league games since the pair sustained their injuries.

After his good recruitment in the summer, it would not be a surprise if Postecoglou dipped back into the market for another top player or two, especially given his side has slipped since some of his best assets have been out.

One man who has been mentioned frequently is his former Celtic star Jota.

Indeed, he’s struggled since his move to Al-Ittihad in the summer, having only played eight games this season.

It was recently reported that he ‘has been made available for loan’, with the club allowing him to depart as he’s not happy with his current situation.

It’s also suggested that a new winger is on Tottenham’s mind for January, in order to provide ‘short-term cover’ for injured wide men Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic. Given Jota’s available on loan, he might well be the perfect addition.

Postecoglou unsure if Jota fits

However, it’s not a sure thing that Tottenham will go after him in the January window.

Indeed, The Sun reports Postecoglou is ‘still mulling over’ whether Jota would be a ‘good fit for the Premier League’.

It’s also said that the former Celtic man is ‘keen to end his Saudi hell’ and join his old boss at Spurs.

As such, if the manager doesn’t want him, Jota’s future could be thrown up in the air, and that nightmare could continue.

Jota starred under Spurs boss

Jota had a great last couple of seasons playing under Postecoglou.

Indeed, he scored 28 goals and provided 26 assists in all, winning the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish League Cup twice each.

However, there’s a question over whether he’d be able to replicate that impact in the Premier League.

Players have come across from Scotland and done well previously, but that doesn’t guarantee that Jota would.

With that being said, Postecoglou is right to take the time to consider the move, but if it’s only a loan and Tottenham don’t have to make a commitment, it can’t hurt to try him, and if he works out, it’ll have been a good choice.

