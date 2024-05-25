Tottenham transfers: Postecoglou bid to sign £35m attacker in tatters as star turns back on Prem switch

Tottenham have taken a major hit in their pursuit of Genoa’s Albert Gudmundsson with the player conceding he no longer dreams of playing in the Premier League.

Gudmundsson had been linked with Tottenham time and again over the last few months but his latest comments to the press suggest that such a move may not be on the cards.

The Icelandic striker has been in great form for Genoa in Serie A this term with 14 goals and three assists to his name in 34 matches for Il Grifone.

Gudmundsson is now reluctant to make the switch to the Premier League as he feels he might be required to play a different role.

He has been thriving at Genoa as a No 10 and is enjoying life in Italy.

Tottenham cannot sway Albert Gudmundsson to give up La Dolce Vita

It seems that Tottenham simply cannot offer the player what he wants and, as a result, manager Ange Postecoglou will likely need to look elsewhere.

“If I was to leave Genoa, it would only be for an incredible opportunity,” Gudmundsson told La Gazzetta dello Sport magazine Sportweek.

“As a child, I used to dream of the Premier League, but I’ve changed my mind now. There is a great life here. So soon Genoa and I will sit down at a table and find the best solution for me and for them.

“My preferred position is as a Number 10, as it is important for me to have the freedom to roam and express my creativity.”

The creative freedom he has been offered by Genoa manager Gilardino has convinced Gudmundsson to stay on at the club.

What’s more he has also discovered that the Genoese lifestyle is to his liking and he has taken to frequent dips in the Ligurian Sea, which he can reach from the city centre in less than 10 minutes.

“I live in the center and in 10 minutes I get to the sea, where I like to swim even in winter.”

He further indicated that he remains enchanted by Serie A and would seemingly be open to a move to the league’s historic heavy-hitters in Milan or Turin.

Gudmundsson might be a viable target for the likes of AC Milan, Inter or Juventus – but a move to North London just does not appeal to him at this stage of his career.

The Iceland international came up at KR Reykjavik but spent most of his formative years in football playing in the Netherlands spending time in youth teams at Herenveen and PSV Eindhoven. He graduated into the PSV senior squad in 2017 before making a move to AZ Alkmaar. In January 2022 he signed for Genoa and hasn’t looked back.

