Postecoglou brutally axes four Tottenham players as Levy ‘green lights’ quadruple transfer move

Daniel Levy is preparing to sanction four more Tottenham exits after talks with Ange Postecoglou outlined a quartet of players deemed surplus to requirements.

The north London giants are undergoing a period of major changes, not least following the £86m sale of talimanic striker Harry Kane. His move to Bayern Munich has left Tottenham with a significant hole to fill in attack. And while Tottenham are reportedly eyeing a move for Nigerian striker Gift Orban as a would-be successor, the club might not yet be done on the player departure side.

Indeed, reports earlier on Friday confirmed talks were advancing over a move to Lazio for long-serving goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. The World Cup winner lost his place in the side last season to Fraser Forster and has since been usurped in the pecking order by summer signing Guglielmo Vicario.

However, with Postecoglou bringing in several new faces – not least £40m James Maddison and £34.5m investment Micky van de Ven – attention is also now turning to potential departures.

To that end, and following talks between Postecoglou and Levy, it seems several more stars have been told they are free to leave before the window closes on September 1.

Now according to Football Insider, Levy has given the ‘green light’ for four Tottenham players to leave with the quartet already ‘in talks to join new clubs before the window shuts’.

Per the report, the four men in question are Lloris, Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon and Japhet Tanganga, all of whom have slipped down the pecking order in recent times.

Spurs ready to sanction quadruple transfer exit

With Lloris’ move to Lazio well documented, the 36-year-old is likely to be the next man through the exit door.

However, he will be closely followed by Reguilon, with talks over a move to Real Sociedad negotiating his signing. The move will come as a relief for all concerned given Reguilon last featured for Tottenham way back in April 2022.

A move to Sociedad, who this season can offer Champions League football, will be a win-win for all concerned.

Tanganga, meanwhile, can also secure a move into the Champions League, this time with Inter Milan, with talks over a deal also gathering pace.

And the trio will be joined at the departures gate by Ndombele, who at £55m, remains Tottenham’s all-time most-expensive signing.

The midfielder spent last season on loan with Napoli, where he won the Serie A title. And while they have been priced out of his permanent signing, a move now back to his native France looks to be on the cards.

To that end, Ndombele is reportedly set to hook up with Bruno Genesio, his former manager at Lyon. Now in charge of Rennes, it was Genesio who managed to get the best out of the midfielder when seemingly many others have failed. Earlier this week, Ndombele admitted he could be ‘seduced’ by the chance of teaming up again with his mentor; now it seems his wish is about to come true.

None of the four players feature in Postecoglou’s plans, with their exits set to free up funds for what Tottenham hope will be a solid end to the window.

The Aussie coach still hopes to further strengthen his defence, while the signing of a top-quality striker to replace Kane will become priority No 1 in the closing fortnight of the summer window.

