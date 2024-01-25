Tottenham are reportedly ready to accelerate talks to make Club Brugge forward Antonio Nusa their final signing of the January window – and one journalist has revealed just how obsessed Ange Postecoglou is on signing the teenage star.

Spurs have arguably been the most active Premier League side this transfer window, swooping quickly to sign Timo Werner on loan with a view to a permanent move from RB Leipzig on January 9. Tottenham were then able to further boost their squad with the addition of top defender Radu Dragusin, paying Genoa a fee rising to €30m and even seeing off a late approach from Bayern Munich.

While Postecoglou can certainly take some satisfaction from his January dealings so far, it seems the Spurs boss is far from finished assembling his squad and it’s claimed a third and final transfer splash could well be on the cards before the transfer window closes on Thursday February 1 (11pm).

Indeed, the Aussie boss would still like to add to his midfield and wants to bring in a more dynamic box-to-box midfielder to replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has slipped down the pecking order.

His ideal signing would be Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, but despite Tottenham’s best efforts, TEAMtalk can reveal that the England midfielder has made clear his intentions to stay exactly where he is right now.

With that door seemingly slammed shut, Postecoglou is now fixing his focus on adding to his attack and bringing in another forward to boost his options.

To that end, Spurs have been strongly linked with Club Brugge star Nusa in recent days, with the teenage electrifying Belgian audiences with his God-given talents this season.

READ MORE: Tottenham zoom into ‘pole position’ for dynamic winger after holding fresh talks overnight

Postecoglou determined to bring Antonio Nusa to Tottenham

Rated in the €30m (£25.8m) bracket, Spurs have already reportedly held an opening round of talks with the Belgians over a deal to sign the 18-year-old winger.

The Norwegian, capped four times already by his country, is rated as one of the top prospects in the game and, given his rapid rise, Spurs are far from his sole suitors.

Indeed, reports this week have suggested Newcastle are doing all they can to try and hijack the move, seeing the player as an ideal replacement for Miguel Almiron, who has been the subject of an approach from Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab.

However, it’s reported that Postecoglou is determined not to let Nusa slip from Tottenham’s grasp and the Aussie has now instructed Daniel Levy to step up those talks to try and reach an agreement over the deal.

Tottenham had also been keeping a close watch on Norwich’s brilliant young star Jonathan Rowe, but in-the-know journalist Dean Jones has explained Postecoglou will do all he can to seal a deal for Nusa before the window shuts.

“Rowe could be a player Tottenham are considering in the long term. It feels too early to sign Rowe if you expect him to make an impact, so I’d be surprised if they wanted that for the here-and-now,” Jones told Givemesport.

“Nusa is one that I’ve heard a lot more about, and I know that his style of play has captivated them in recent times. What this guy can do on the ball is absolutely ridiculous, but he’s also got a real work rate about him.

“The age that he’s at means he can still be moulded to fit what Postecoglou is going to want from someone in that front line over the coming years.”

Tottenham chances of transfer revealed

Spurs remain determined to sign Nusa this month, but Jones insists it won’t be viewed as a disaster if they manage to get a deal in place that would see the star move to N17 over the summer.

Whether that is via a deal to keep him on loan in Belgium for now, or just by simply agreeing a transfer early, remains to be seen.

Either way, Jones insists talks are ongoing in an effort to see an agreement reached.

“So, the news of discussions will continue. If it doesn’t happen in this window, it’s not a disaster because that was never the plan. But it would be nice to have done early knowing that, for next season, they’ve got a player like that coming into the setup.”

Nusa isn’t the only new attacker Tottenham are targeting, with Postecoglou also looking to bring in Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, with the Dutch striker also on Arsenal and Manchester United’s radar.

DON’T MISS: Eye-opening report reveals how Levy ensured Tottenham beat Bayern Munich to Dragusin signing