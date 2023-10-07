Postecoglou cites twin characteristics underpinning Tottenham success as Luton triumph sees Spurs top table

Ange Postecoglou was delighted with the way his men dug deep after going down to ten men as Tottenham beat Luton Town to move top of the Premier League.

The Lilywhites went into the clash second in the standings but a 1-0 triumph at Kenilworth Road sees them move above Manchester City. Micky van de Ven scored his first goal for the club on 52 minutes after James Maddison had provided his fifth assist of the campaign. And it proved to be enough as the Hatters suffered their sixth league defeat of the season.

The victory was even more impressive as Spurs played the second half with just ten men.

Yves Bissouma was sent off just before half-time for two yellow cards, the second picked up for diving.

And it was the manner in which his players responded to adversity that pleased the manager the most.

“A lot of character and resilience, which the team has showed a lot in the previous games before today,” he said on TNT Sports.

“We started really well, should have been three or four up, but then you get the red card and it is a different type of game.

“I thought we held it together really well. They had some opportunities, we had a few of our own. In the end we get three points at a difficult place to go.”

Postecoglou hails team spirit

Tottenham were a shambles at times last season and missed out on qualifying for any European football.

There was doom and gloom following the departure of talisman Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

However, Spurs are unbeaten after eight games and all seems rosy in north London.

Following the Luton success, Postecoglou was asked about the differences between last season and 2023-24.

And the Australian tactician feels it is more a state of mind than anything specific on the pitch.

“I don’t think it is fair to compare to last season and speak about what happened then,” he added.

“It is all credit to the players, the way they have bought into what we are trying to do.

“We are really tight as a group, which you see because not only are we winning games but apart from the football which has been good, the resilience we have shown has been great.

“The players want to change the destiny of this football club and that is what they are trying to do on the pitch.”

Postecoglou explains half-time switch

The manager opted to replace Richarlison with Pierre Hoijberg for the second period following Bissouma’s dismissal.

And he revealed why the Brazil international had been sacrificed for the second 45 minutes.

“I thought we needed a little more control. Pierre is an experienced player in the middle, and I thought we would still be a threat with Deki [Kulusevski] and Sonny up front,” he continued.

“They put some balls in the box that we had to deal with, but he [Hoijberg] was excellent in there keeping the ball away from our goal.”

