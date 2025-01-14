Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Tottenham are ready to let another top young talent leave on loan before the January transfer window shut, despite the club still being in the midst of an injury crisis.

The games keep coming thick and fast for Spurs but players are continuing to go down, with Germany winger Timo Werner the latest to be sidelined.

Postecoglou confirmed that the attacker will miss Wednesday night’s clash with north London rivals Arsenal with a hamstring injury, although Tottenham do not know the full extent of the problem at this stage.

Despite Werner’s injury, the Spurs chief admits that the plan is still to allow highly-rated young No.9 Will Lankshear to make a temporary switch for more game time as Richarlison returns to the bench.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut for the club in their Europa League win over Ferencvaros in October and scored his first goal for Tottenham during the dramatic defeat at Galatasaray just a month later.

Lankshear was then sent off in the Turkish capital after receiving two bookings and he has played just nine minutes in all competitions since, despite an injury to back-up striker Richarlison in that time.

Postecoglou also left Lankshear on the bench in Sunday’s FA Cup win over non-League Tamworth, with Werner initially deputising for first-choice centre-forward Dominic Solanke.

Indeed, it was a major surprise that the teenager was not handed a start through the middle ahead of Werner for that game, although Postecoglou’s comments pre the Arsenal contest have now made things clearer.

Lankshear leaving for game time

Asked about potential outgoings this month, Postecoglou confirmed Lankshear could follow defender Alfie Dorrington – who joined Aberdeen on loan – through the exit door.

“We can’t afford to let anyone go at the moment,” he said.

“Alfie Dorrington has gone out on loan and it will probably be similar for young Will [Lankshear] as well, because he hasn’t played a lot.”

Richarlison’s return will almost certainly have played a part in the decision, although the Brazilian’s record when coming back from a spell out had not been good in north London. To that end, letting Lankshear leave is considered a gamble.

There is also the possibility of Tottenham adding another forward to their squad before the window shuts though, with the latest reports suggesting that the club have taken a big step forward in their bid to sign PSG’s Randal Kolo Muani.

