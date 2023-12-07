Postecoglou confirms ‘first-class’ Tottenham star completely free to walk away in January

Ange Postecoglou admits that a veteran Tottenham star will be completely free to make a decision over his future in the January transfer window.

Spurs are expected to be active in the transfer market again in the new year with at least two additions targeted, but there are also expected to be some outgoings – some of which could be high profile.

Experienced trio Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have all been tipped to move in January, having failed to do so over the summer.

All three have largely been shunned by Postecoglou since his arrival as Tottenham boss, although Hojbjerg is a regular contributor off the bench for the Australian.

But in terms of club legend Lloris, the 36-year-old has not featured at all this season as he sits behind Guglielmo Vicario and Fraser Forster in the goalkeeping pecking order.

The Frenchman was club captain until Postecoglou was brought in over the summer to take over the permanent reigns from Antonio Conte.

However, with his contract due to run out next summer, Lloris has a big decision over whether to waste the second half of the season and leave on a free or to move to a new club for a nominal fee in January.

There has also been talk of Tottenham paying up his contract to make the stopper a free agent, but it’s fair to say that Postecoglou has been impressed with Lloris’ attitude despite his failure to earn any game time this term.

Lloris can make his own decision

Speaking to the media ahead of Thursday night’s Premier League clash with West Ham, Postecoglou gave an update on Lloris’ future.

He said: “It’s not my decision. It’s a decision for Hugo and the club. I don’t have that power and don’t want that power.

“Hugo is a member of this squad and how he trains every day is important to me. If he wasn’t then I’d be dealing with it but I haven’t had to, he has been absolutely first-class.

“As a manager I don’t take that for granted because that could be a problem for me. For most managers it is the ones who aren’t playing who give you the biggest headaches. It’s his decision to make.”

Lloris cost Tottenham just £12million when he arrived at the club from Lyon back in 2012 and has gone on to make 447 appearances for the club in that time.

However, he was ousted as the club’s No.1 over the summer when Spurs brought in exceptional shot-stopper Vicario, who has so far proven to be one of the signings of the season.

Lloris looks set to watch on from the stands again as Tottenham look to go level on points with City in the race for Champions League football when they take on the Hammers on Thursday night.

