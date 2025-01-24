Tottenham are sweating over the fitness of three key players ahead of Sunday’s must-win Premier League clash against struggling Leicester City after Ange Postecoglou confirmed yet another potential injury blow.

Right-back Djed Spence was ineligible to face Hoffenheim in the Europa League on Thursday night and did not travel to Germany, but he remains a doubt after suffering a knock in the demoralising defeat to Everton last weekend.

Pape Sarr also picked up a knock at Goodison and missed the 3-2 win over the Bundesliga outfit, leaving him in a race to be fit for the weekend, while Yves Bissouma suffered a minor muscle strain in the defeat to Arsenal last week and remains a doubt for Tottenham.

Speaking ahead of the game, Postecoglou told reporters: “Djed’s still sore from the weekend, he got a knock so he’s a doubt. Pape’s still a doubt, Reggy [Sergio Reguilon] should be OK.

“We’ll see how we go [with Bissouma]. He’s definitely a doubt for Sunday but we’re hoping by Elfsborg [this Thursday] he could be right.”

The game will definitely come soon for centre-back Cristian Romero, who returned to training this week.

Asked if Romero could be in the matchday squad for Sunday, Postecoglou replied: “No. We got him back training. Him and Micky [van de Ven] are the next cabs off the rank in terms of the long-term ones.

“They’ve still got a bit to do in terms of getting some training into them with the team.

“Obviously we haven’t been training a lot and because the other day was sort of low tempo session, it was just good to get him involved, not just for him but the players involved because they need a bit of help and encouragement and Cuti training with them gives them a big lift.

“Micky’s not too far away. These players will come back, knock on wood they’re not deceased, they’re just injured, so they will be all back so it’s not all doom and gloom.

“It’s good to see for the players as he’s joined in training the last couple of days but he’s still got a bit of work to do.”

Postecoglou not taking Leicester lightly

Meanwhile, Postecoglou insists his side will not be taking Leicester lightly on Sunday, with the Foxes having lost seven games in a row.

Spurs have had plenty of issues against teams in the bottom half of the table, having gifted Ipswich and Crystal Palace their first wins of the campaign, to add to their loss at Everton in the league last time out.

And, speaking ahead of the Foxes clash, Postecoglou added: “It’ll be a tough game.

“They’re in a fight to stay in the Premier League and they’ll come and try and make it difficult for us.”

“But we are in our own tough moment in the league. Being at home will help us.

“With the crowd they can definitely give some energy to the players and hopefully with a really good atmosphere we can overcome the challenge.”

