Postecoglou cooking, with Tottenham set to ‘ruin cocky club’s dreams’ by poaching classy €30m star

Tottenham are leading the race to sign Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson despite interest from Inter Milan, per reports from Italy.

Ange Postecoglou has made signing an attacking midfielder one of his priorities for the summer as he eyes competition for James Maddison.

As reported by TEAMtalk, the Spurs manager is a huge admirer of Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, whose future at Stamford Bridge is unclear despite his importance to the team.

Gudmundsson is believed to be the next name on Postecoglou’s list of targets should Tottenham miss out on signing the England international.

The 26-year-old has been in sensational form in Serie A this season, scoring 10 goals and making three assists in 27 appearances for Genoa so far.

This gives Gudmundsson an impressive average of 0.48 goal contributions per match, so it’s no surprise to see a number of top clubs chasing his signature.

Despite Inter being huge fans of the Iceland international, reports suggest that Tottenham are the favourites to bring him in this summer.

According to CalcioMercato, Tottenham are ‘ahead of other clubs’ in the race for Gudmundsson despite Inter being ‘cocky’ about their chances of a deal.

Spurs are ‘ready to pay the necessary fee’ to sign the Genoa star this summer, which is believed to be in the region of €30m (approx. £25.6m).

Inter, on the other hand, want to sign Gudmundsson on loan with an obligation to buy included, while Genoa would prefer an immediate sale.

Tottenham have a good relationship with Genoa after signing Radu Dragusin from the Italian club and loaning Djed Spence to them in January, which should help them in negotiations.

It has also been suggested that Dragusin’s agent, who is in touch with Gudmundsson’s representatives, could help facilitate the Iceland star’s move to Tottenham.

The North Londoners look set to ‘ruin Inter’s dream’ of signing Gudmundsson as a result.

As mentioned, he could provide competition for James Maddison at Spurs next season. He also has the ability to play on either wing so will cover multiple areas for Postecoglou.

Gudmundsson is reportedly open to the prospect of joining a Premier League club and he is certainly a player for Tottenham fans to keep a close eye on over the next few months.

