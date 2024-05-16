Postecoglou could sensationally seek ‘way out’ of Tottenham after savaging club and turning on fans

Ange Postecoglou could look for a 'way out' of Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou could reportedly look for a ‘way out of Tottenham’ after he turned on the club and its fans following a Premier League loss to Manchester City.

The Australian’s comments after the City loss did not speak of a man who is overly happy with the way things are playing out. He largely suggested that the club’s desire to lose to push rivals Arsenal away from the title was the wrong outlook on the game.

“The foundations are really fragile. The last 48 hours have shown me that,” Postecoglou said.

“It’s inside the club, outside the club. Outside, inside, everywhere. It’s been an interesting exercise. It’s just my observations, mate.”

Spurs lost 2-0 to City, ensuring that they could no longer reach the Champions League, and that there’s a chance Chelsea could beat them to fifth, depending on final day results.

Postecoglou slammed the atmosphere, suggesting his side would have done better had supporters been less concerned with the Arsenal situation.

“They’re allowed to express themselves any way they want. But yeah, when we’ve got late winners in games it’s because the crowd’s helped us,” he said.

“I’m not interested, mate. I just don’t care. Maybe I’m out of step, but I just don’t care, I just want to win.”

Postecoglou could seek way out

The outlook of the season has prompted some question marks about the manager’s position.

According to Football Insider, Postecoglou could look for a ‘way out of Tottenham’ as a result.

That’s not only because of his displeasure at the recent ongoings at the club.

Indeed, the report suggests there is a ‘growing feeling’ at Spurs that opponents have worked out his style of play, and he may have already reached the ceiling of his time at the club.

The chance that he feels he’s been found out is unlikely – this is the biggest job of his life, and he’s not likely to roll over and give up after a poor portion of the season.

Postecoglou needs more time

It’s easy to forget with the club now fifth that Tottenham were top of the Premier League after the first 10 games of the season.

That was after having used just four new players, and before an injury plague fully began.

As such, with more time to shape his squad how he wants it, and to get important players back fit together, Postecoglou could return to the heights he soared to at the beginning of this campaign.

He’s not likely to go down without a fight.

