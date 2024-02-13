Postecoglou decides immediate Tottenham plan for Lucas Bergvall, as more details of done deal leaked

Tottenham Hotspur already know that Lucas Bergvall will become their first signing of the summer transfer window and they have also decided what his immediate next step will be.

Tottenham recently beat Barcelona in the race to sign Bergvall from Djurgardens in his native Sweden. Since he only turned 18 towards the start of this month, the move can only go through in the summer.

Judging by the calibre of competition Tottenham faced for the midfielder, Bergvall has a bright future ahead of him.

With that in mind, Tottenham are glad to have got him in for the long-term. Soon, it will be their responsibility to manage his development.

The first question they will have to ask themselves in the summer is if they should put Bergvall in their first-team squad straight away or send him out on loan.

And according to Football Insider, they have already decided that the answer will be to keep him at Ange Postecoglou’s immediate disposal.

Those working on the Bergvall deal identified him as a top talent who can come into their first team straight away and make an impact.

After all, he already has 29 appearances under his belt for Djurgardens, as well as 12 before that for Brommapojkarna, and recently made his senior international debut for Sweden.

In his position of midfield, Tottenham already have players like Pape Sarr, Yves Bissouma, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, although the latter will be at risk of a departure once he enters the final year of his contract in the summer.

It appears Tottenham believe Bergvall can benefit from training and playing under Postecoglou, more so than by temporarily going anywhere else.

He will hope to reward their faith and not stagnate as he faces the task of proving himself in the Premier League.

Djurgardens spill extra details behind Bergvall move

Bergvall will also be aiming to justify the fee Tottenham have spent on him, which is in the region of £8.6m.

More details of his transfer have been revealed by Djurgardens sporting director Bosse Andersson at a meeting on Monday.

According to Andersson, Tottenham – one of five clubs who made official bids – will pay Djurgardens in up to three instalments.

They could also owe the Swedish side some easily achievable performance-related add-ons.

Furthermore, Djurgardens have managed to secure themselves a sell-on clause for Bergvall if Tottenham ever cash in on him.

On a broader level, Tottenham could link up with Djurgardens for further movements of players and the two clubs could even contest a friendly in Stockholm.

