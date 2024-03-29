Postecoglou decides two ‘priority’ Tottenham signings, with £93m double swoop on the cards

Ange Postecoglou reportedly wants Tottenham Hotspur to sign a central attacking midfielder and a new striker this summer, and it could see Morgan Gibbs-White arrive in North London alongside a Bundesliga ace.

Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham United have all been credited with interest in Nottingham Forest star Gibbs-White recently. The playmaker has adapted brilliantly to life in the Premier League since joining Forest in August 2022, which has seen him gain plenty of admirers.

Forest view Gibbs-White as being crucial to their long-term project, though they will be forced into selling him if they are relegated from the top flight. Following a deduction of four points for breaking financial rules, Forest have dropped into the relegation zone. The East Midlands side have appealed against the decision.

Despite Arsenal establishing themselves as genuine title challengers in recent seasons, Tottenham overtook them in the race for Gibbs-White on Wednesday.

This will delight Postecoglou, as Football Insider report that he has made Gibbs-White a ‘priority’ signing this summer.

Forest are aware of the growing interest in the Englishman and have reluctantly set their asking price at £50m. This will see them make a profit on Gibbs-White as they signed him for an initial £25m – potentially rising to £42.5m – from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The report adds that Postecoglou is hopeful of landing a new centre-forward for Spurs alongside Gibbs-White. There is no mention of who his ideal signing is, though there has been plenty of speculation about possible targets in recent weeks.

Spurs are admirers of Brentford star man Ivan Toney, though David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano have talked up Manchester United’s chances of snaring him.

Tottenham pursuing Bundesliga hitman

Instead, there is a strong possibility Spurs will ramp up their interest in Omar Marmoush. The Egyptian has been in great form for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, having found the back of the net 15 times in 33 games. That includes Bundesliga strikes against Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Union Berlin.

Marmoush has also been linked with Liverpool, but on Thursday reports in Germany claimed Spurs are best-placed to win the transfer chase.

Frankfurt value Marmoush at €50m (£43m), which means the 25-year-old and Gibbs-White could join Postecoglou’s squad in a £93m double deal this summer.

