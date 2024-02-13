Postecoglou delays painstaking striker decision as clubs queue up for seven-goal Tottenham star

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is reportedly ‘yet to make a final decision’ on the future of Troy Parrott, who has three big sides interested in signing him permanently.

Parrott has played just four senior games for Spurs, the side he joined as a youth player in 2017. In the time between joining the club and now, the 22-year-old has played over 100 senior games, having gone out on loan to five different sides.

The most goals he’s scored with one side came while he was at MK Dons, where he scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in 47 games.

Before this season, Parrott had only ever played senior football in England, but he was sent to a higher level, to play at Dutch Eredivisie side Excelsior.

He’s found his feet in the Netherlands, scoring seven goals – the joint-ninth most in the Eredivisie – and providing three assists.

Given he’s grasped football in the Dutch top flight quickly, some big sides are interested in taking him on board.

Indeed, Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord – the first, second and fifth sides in the league – have taken an interest in him. Fourth-placed AZ Alkmaar are also said to be keen on him.

It seems bids will be coming in the summer, and Tottenham don’t yet know what to do with Parrott.

Tottenham ‘yet to make final decision’ on Parrott

Indeed, Postecoglou is refusing ‘to make a decision’ on the striker’s future yet, according to Football Insider. After his loan spells in England, a transfer might have been welcomed, with Parrott failing to convince Spurs he had what it took to become a star.

However, he’s finding the net consistently in the Netherlands, and with no striker joining since Harry Kane left, he could make the next addition up top much cheaper by being elevated to the squad rather than Postecoglou signing someone new.

The latest on the striker front at Tottenham stated they do want an ‘A-list’ striker, but if they don’t need one, they can improve elsewhere.

If it comes to the end of the season and Parrott has added a lot more goals to his tally, the manager might well decide to keep him.

All options still open for Tottenham

That is one of three options that they seem to be considering.

Beyond that, ‘another loan in England is being considered’, and while it’s not clear, it could be to a higher level than he’s played here previously.

What’s more, with sides positioning themselves to get Parrott, it’s said a ‘permanent sale will also be weighed up’.

But, if Tottenham are to sell the striker, it has to be for the ‘right offer’.

There’s a lot of options, and it seems a painstaking decision for Postecoglou, as he’ll regret letting the striker go if he’s to continue performing at a new side – for Parrott, all he needs to do is keep scoring in order to set himself up for the future.

