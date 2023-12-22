Postecoglou delight as Tottenham target tells Prem rivals he definitely wants move, solving Todibo problem

Tottenham Hotspur have been given a fantastic chance to sign an alternative to Jean-Clair Todibo, as a Premier League star has reportedly told his current club he wants to move on in 2024.

France centre-back Todibo has been linked with a switch to England for several months, with Manchester United often named as his main suitors. Incoming minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been tipped to use his connections with Nice to help Man Utd strike a cut-price deal.

However, the Red Devils were left stunned on Wednesday when Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Tottenham are ‘in talks’ as they try to land him first.

Romano also revealed that Ange Postecoglou’s side have contacted Todibo’s camp, with a view to striking an agreement on personal terms.

But on Thursday, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Spurs will soon turn to other defensive targets if they do not get encouragement over a January deal in the next few weeks.

Postecoglou is in dire need of centre-half reinforcements and Spurs cannot afford to waste time by negotiating with Todibo for a lengthy period only for him to remain in Ligue 1.

READ MORE: Tottenham plotting cut-price move for Uruguay star as Postecoglou eyes clever squad addition

If they are left frustrated in their hunt for Todibo, then Spurs could pursue Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo instead. According to The Sun, the 26-year-old has told Fulham he will definitely leave the club in 2024 after rejecting the offer of a new contract.

With Tosin’s current deal set to expire at the end of the season, he could depart as a free agent next summer. However, as Spurs need a new centre-half to arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January, they could instead launch a bid for him next month.

Tosin could swap Fulham for Tottenham

While Fulham are hopeful of Tosin staying with them for the full season, they will simply have to consider cut-price offers for him in January. After all, this will represent their last chance to make any money back on him.

On Thursday, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Cottagers will fight to keep hold of Tosin during the winter window. But that looks increasingly hard, with Spurs being joined by French side Monaco and Serie A clubs in chasing the Manchester City academy graduate.

Tosin showed great composure to score the winning penalty as Fulham beat Everton at Goodison Park in the League Cup quarter-final on Tuesday. Marco Silva’s side will face Liverpool in the last four of the competition.

Tosin will be aiming to continue putting in solid performances over the next few weeks as he looks to drum up as much interest in his services as possible.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham priced out of move for lethal finisher to leave door wide open for massive Arsenal transfer splash