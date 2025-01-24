Tottenham striker Dominic Solanke is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after Ange Postecoglou delivered an update on the player’s fitness and also touched on transfer business in the closing weeks of the transfer window.

Solanke, who has scored 11 goals in all competitions this season, picked up a knee injury in training and subsequently missed Spurs’ 3-2 loss to Everton at the weekend.

The England international also played no part in Tottenham’s 3-2 win against Hoffenheim in the Europa League on Thursday night. And Postecoglou has now confirmed that the 27-year-old is set to be sidelined for around six weeks, despite not needing surgery on the issue.

“All the information now is kind of we’re looking at around the six-week mark for him,” Postecoglou said after his side’s nervy win in Germany that eased the pressure slightly on his job and also left them on the brink of qualifying for the knockout stages.

“No surgery, but maybe we can get him back a little bit earlier, we’ll just see how he progresses, but at this stage it’s only around six weeks.”

Solanke’s injury compounds Tottenham’s current issues, with as many as 11 senior players currently unavailable at arguably the busiest time of the season as the games continue to come thick and fast.

Richarlison started in Solanke’s absence on Thursday, but the Brazillian has only just returned from a two-month lay-off himself and will need to be carefully managed going forward.

Spurs now face a huge home clash with Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday as they to arrest an alarming slide towards the relegation places after one win in their last 10 outings.

With all the injury issues currently hampering the club, Postecoglou also commented on the chances of some reinforcements arriving before the winter window closes on February 3.

As TT have revealed, the club are very keen on getting Ipswich forward Liam Delap on board, although there are potential issues with that deal given the timing of it from Town’s point of view and their battle to beat the drop.

And speaking prior to the Hoffenheim win, Postecoglou was asked if any business will be done in the closing stages of the window, to which he responded: “Yeah, potentially. The club is working hard to try to get some help for the players, but as far as I know, there’s nothing imminent.

“But things happen quickly in the last week of the window, so still hopeful.”

Son finds his form again

Meanwhile, Postecoglou praised his senior players after the 3-2 win at Hoffenheim, with skipper Son Heung-min looking somewhere near back to his best as he netted a brace, with James Maddison also on target.

Speaking after the contest, the Australian said: “I thought he really stood up today. We needed him to. Him, Madders, Rodri, Benny, a lot of our other players, it’s not just Lucas, Archie, Radu and our young players.

“We also have to factor into it that Richy is just coming back from injury. There is a whole range of things we are dealing with out there. It can be easy, particularly away in Europe, to get swept away.

“I thought Sonny led from the front tonight with his football but also with his general actions and most importantly the goals. Look, we are all copping stick at the moment. That is the nature of the beast.

“What we do, as footballers and managers, we are all in the firing line at the moment. Whether it is warranted or not, you have to stand up and reply to it in the proper way. I thought he did that tonight.”

