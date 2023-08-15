Postecoglou desperate to fill crucial gap in Tottenham defence as ‘priority’ transfer is revealed

Ange Postecoglou has reportedly identified the centre-back position as a ‘priority’ to improve upon yet again at Tottenham this summer, after already having signed Micky van de Ven.

Spurs’ defence was the worst among sides in the top half of the Premier League last season. That was one of the main reasons their season went so badly, with the north London outfit finishing eighth.

In fact, only four sides conceded more goals than the total of 63 that they shipped, and three of those sides were relegated.

New boss Postecoglou has already set about improving upon the defence of the side. Van de Ven has joined from Wolfsburg, while youngster Ashley Phillips was picked up from Blackburn Rovers.

The former is right at the forefront of the manager’s plans – he played the full 90 minutes during Spurs’ Premier League opener against Brentford, starting alongside Cristian Romero.

It’s unclear how much action Phillips will see, being an 18-year-old who’s just joined from the Championship.

There is still the potential that a few defenders leave the club this summer.

Eric Dier, for example, was not even in the squad against Brentford, after making 33 league appearances last season, and has become a target for Crystal Palace.

More centre-back moves a ‘priority’

Dier’s potential exit seems to have nothing to do with it, but Tottenham are apparently eager to recruit more players in the centre-back position.

That’s courtesy of a report from Football Insider, which states another centre-back signing is a ‘priority’ for Postecoglou.

While nobody is named specifically, it could be that a big name comes through the door.

Indeed, the report states Spurs want to ‘follow the signing’ of Van de Ven with another centre-back ‘after their Harry Kane windfall was confirmed’.

It’s reported they initially received approximately £86million for the star from Bayern Munich.

Large outlay could be reserved

It remains to be seen how much of that will be reserved for a striker to replace Kane, if Tottenham do indeed intend to do so this summer.

They may well be content with letting Richarlison lead the line until January to see how he does, and his form could decide if they need another striker or not.

If they are waiting to see if they need to earmark the Kane money for a striker, though, it seems a big centre-back outlay won’t be coming this summer.

In any case, they want a central defender, and it’ll be interesting to see who they go for. They had been interested in Edmond Tapsoba for a while, so that might well be a move with legs.

