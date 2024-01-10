Postecoglou in dreamland as next Tottenham transfer takes humongous step forward after Dragusin decision

Radu Dragusin has decided to choose Tottenham Hotspur as his next club instead of Bayern Munich, according to reporters who are revealing when the move will be finalised.

Tottenham have been targeting Dragusin as someone to strengthen their defence during the January transfer window, having seen starting pair Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven both miss portions of the season so far through injury.

However, Spurs are not the only suitors for Dragusin, who has been ever-present this season in Serie A for the Genoa side he helped win promotion last year.

The likes of Napoli and, more recently, Bayern have been launching their own attempts to hijack Dragusin’s move to Tottenham.

TEAMtalk revealed last week that Tottenham were not concerned by the competition, which they always expected for a player of the 21-year-old’s potential.

However, reports in recent hours suggested Bayern could have overtaken them at the last hurdle after making their own official bid.

Genoa accepted offers from both Tottenham and Bayern, effectively putting the ball in Dragusin’s court as to where he would go next.

The Romania international had already given his green light to a move to Tottenham, but Bayern – who regularly win the Bundesliga and challenge in the Champions League – gave him something to mull over.

According to Sky Sports Deutschland expert Florian Plettenberg, Dragusin ‘has decided’ to sign for Tottenham.

Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed Tottenham have won the race after increasing their offer to Genoa as well.

Now, their package has surpassed the €30m mark, while they will also send Djed Spence on loan to Genoa after his spell at Leeds United was cut short.

Dragusin due in London after Fabrizio Romano ‘here we go’

Romano has used his ‘here we go’ catchphrase to confirm it is a case of ‘saga over’.

Plettenberg has verified that Dragusin will fly to London today. Romano’s post on X tags in Turkish Airlines, which implies the flight with them is already booked.

The former Juventus defender has agreed personal terms with Tottenham already and has decided to honour that commitment.

It means he is all set for his first experience of playing in the Premier League after his spells in his native country and Italy.

Dragusin, who made his Champions League debut while at Juventus, is right footed, which means he should be able to slot in immediately as the replacement for Romero, who is currently on the sidelines.

The left-footed Van de Ven is just returning from his lay-off, which means Tottenham should now have good balance at the back for Ange Postecoglou to pick from.

Recently, Spurs sent Ashley Phillips out on loan and they are also prepared to sell Eric Dier – potentially to Bayern, funnily enough – as Postecoglou narrows down who he wants to rely on in defence.

Tottenham are next in action on Sunday when they visit Manchester United in the Premier League.

As long as he is registered in time, it could be the match in which Dragusin makes his debut.

