Postecoglou dreams of bargain deal as Tottenham battle Sevilla for upcoming Ajax ace

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are set to battle Sevilla for one of Ajax’s rising stars, who has garnered plenty of attention of late.

Stanis Idumbo Muzambo has made a name for himself with the Ajax reserve team and the 18-year-old attacking midfielder is now being tipped to be on the move in 2024.

The Belgium Under-19 international is yet to make a senior appearance for Ajax, but he has garnered quite a reputation while playing for the reserve side.

Muzambo predominantly plays as an attacking midfielder, although he can also play on the left or right-hand side. While playing for the Ajax Under-18s, Muzambo scored 13 goals and produced 17 assists in 33 appearances.

Tottenham have been made aware of his skillset and the Premier League club have been tracking him of late. His contract with Ajax expires at the end of the season and Romano has confirmed that the youngster has decided to turn down any fresh contract offers from the Dutch club.

This leaves Tottenham in a strong position to land his signature as the youngster seemingly has his heart set on a fresh start elsewhere in 2024.

Spurs now look set to offer the 18-year-old a proposal to tempt him to north London, although they are not alone in their pursuit of Muzambo.

Tottenham face competition for his signature

Romano took to social media to provide the latest details on Muzambo’s future as both Tottenham and Sevilla look to prize the attacking midfielder away from the Netherlands.

“Sevilla and Tottenham are both set to present proposals to sign 2005 born Belgian midfielder Stanis Idumbo Muzambo from Ajax,” Romano confirmed.

“Idumbo Muzambo has decided to turn down any new contract bid from Ajax. Agreement to be sold in January or leaving as free agent in June.”

Tottenham would be a great environment for Muzambo to hone his craft, although Sevilla would perhaps be able to provide him with a quicker path to their senior squad.

Along with the two clubs mentioned, Monaco have also been linked with the teenager by Belgian outlet DH. It certainly seems like Muzambo will have plenty of suitors and it remains to be seen who will make the most tempting proposal for the teenage ace.

