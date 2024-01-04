Postecoglou drops exciting Van de Ven update while Tottenham move ‘towards’ new signing

Ange Postecoglou has revealed that Micky van de Ven “has trained” and there’s a possibility he returns to the squad next game, while Tottenham are “working towards” signing cover.

Van de Ven’s absence from the Spurs side proved very problematic initially. The centre-back had not missed a minute in the Premier League until he injured his hamstring against Chelsea in early November.

Tottenham hadn’t lost a single game up until that point, and were top of the table.

But they then fell apart in the second-half of the game against the Blues, losing that game and three of four after it.

There’s been an upturn in form of late, with Tottenham winning four of their last five games, though it must be said the opposition has not been the highest level.

And with Cristian Romero joining Van de Ven on the sidelines recently, another slip is a possibility when Spurs come to face the big boys.

Postecoglou’s side have been working on a new centre-back transfer, with Radu Dragusin seemingly the main option.

But the manager’s reveal on Van de Ven might be more exciting for Spurs fans than a new transfer would be.

Van de Ven back in training

Indeed, he revealed the defender is nearly ready to return, and there’s a chance he’s in action against Burnley in the FA Cup on Friday.

“Micky van de Ven has trained with us, he’s been involved for three sessions. Not sure about tomorrow and whether he’ll be involved or not,” Postecoglou said, quoted by football.london.

That the manager does not yet know if he’ll be available suggests there’s a late call to be made, which could see Van de Ven return to the squad, though he might not be risked for long in an FA Cup third round match.

Postecoglou also issued an update on James Maddison – who was injured in the same game as Van de Ven – and Romero, neither of which are in contention yet.

“[Maddison] is not training with us yet. As I say I won’t know until he’s back with in training with us and how he’s getting on. Cristian is still at the early stages [of his recovery],” Postecoglou said.

New signing in the works

The manager was also asked about whether he was making a centre-back signing this month.

He didn’t specify if a defender would be coming through the door, though he did suggest Spurs are attempting to make some moves.

“It’s hard to say because I don’t get involved in that. We have some objectives and aims and we’re working towards them,” he added.

It’s been widely reported that Genoa man Dragusin has agreed personal terms ahead of a transfer to Tottenham.

However, his agent has poured cold water on that, suggesting the defender “is not thinking about leaving Genoa mid-season” as that would leave unfinished business.

It remains to be seen if Spurs get a deal for him over the line, or another centre-back comes in.

