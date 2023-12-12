Postecoglou ecstatic as Tottenham plot another daring double Juventus raid to seriously bolster key area

Tottenham are ready to splash out a combined €45m to provide Ange Postecoglou with a much-needed attacking lift with a pair of Juventus talented set to wing their way to north London in January, according to reports in Italy.

Postecoglou made a sublime start to his reign as Tottenham boss with eight wins and two draws from their first 10 games firing Spurs to the top of the table and earning him recognition for the best beginning ever made by a new boss in the Premier League era.

However, a damaging 4-1 home defeat to Chelsea on November 6 proved a disastrous evening for Spurs, who were not only reduced to nine men on the evening, but also saw arguably their two best players in James Maddison (ankle) and Micky van de Ven (hamstring) pick up pretty serious injuries.

With current estimates suggesting the pair will be sidelined until mid-February – together with a host of other injuries and ill-timed suspensions also taking their toll – Spurs have slipped down the table and currently sit fifth.

And while they did stop the rot in Sunday’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle, who are also struggling badly with injuries, there remains a nagging doubt that Tottenham still need better options across the park to ensure their push for the top four this season can remain on track.

Now in an effort to keep themselves on course, Spurs are readying a big double raid on Juventus this January to further bolster their ranks.

Of course, it’s not the first time Tottenham have made a major double splash on the Bianconeri, with then-boss Antonio Conte raiding his former club to bring in Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski in January 2022.

Tottenham plot move for Iling-Junior and Mathias Soule

Those two have proven a huge success for Spurs since making the move and Postecoglou will undoubtedly be hoping for similar success amid claims another major double raid on Juventus is now on the cards.

To that end, Tottenham’s interest in signing their 20-year-old English winger Samuel Iling-Junior is well documented.

Indeed, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that talks over a potential switch have gone well, with Postecoglou’s side willing to meet Juve’s €22.5m (£19.3m) valuation for the 20-year-old, who started his youth career at Chelsea.

Now, according to reports in Italy, it was during those talks that Juventus, who recently had officials in the UK to help facilitate a number of potential sales, also offered Tottenham the chance to sign another of their promising forwards in Mathias Soule.

The Argentina U20 international has been shining while on loan at Frosinone this season, where he has scored six times and provided one assist from 13 appearances so far.

And while his loan at the Serie A side is due to run until the summer, Juve do have a recall clause in his deal during January, which they are now eager to exploit in order to sell the 20-year-old on.

Soule, who is also valued at around the €20m to €25m (£17-2m to £21.5m) mark, has been the subject of interest from Crystal Palace, Everton and Newcastle in recent days.

However, it is now reported that Spurs are ready to sign the Argentine in a daring double deal that will likely set them back a combined €45m (£38.6m).

Spurs learn price needed for Juventus pair

Tottenham’s plans to sign both have been laid out by journalist Fabio Santini, who has revealed Juve want to sell some of their young talents to raise funds for a double midfield splash.

The Bianconeri are looking at Kalvin Phillips first and foremost, but appear to be trailing behind Newcastle in that particular race. As a Plan B, they are looking at Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners, though the Dutchman would set them back some €45m.

Now Santini has explained to TV Play how Juve could look to sell at least two star youngsters to fund such a deal, with Kenan Yildiz another star youngster up for grabs.

“Juventus are working hard on two important midfield profiles. They had already come very close to Koopmeiners in June with a €40m offer and in January it could go up to €45m with the sales of Iling-Junior and Yildiz.

“They have never let go of the track leading to [Domenico] Berardi and would like to sell Soulé for €20-25m to Crystal Palace or Tottenham.”

Now it’s claimed Spurs are leading that chase for both amid claims the red carpet has been laid out for the pair to arrive in north London soon after the winter window officially opens for business.

