Postecoglou gets his way as move for Tottenham man ripped up by European suitors; fresh opportunity looms

Ange Postecoglou could hand more game time to Bryan Gil in the coming weeks, as Fiorentina have reportedly ended their interest in the Tottenham Hotspur winger.

Gil had an injury-hit start to the 2023-24 season, as he missed Tottenham’s first seven Premier League games while recovering from groin surgery. Since returning to full fitness, Gil has managed nine appearances, most of which have come from the bench. Although, he is yet to register his first goal contribution of the campaign.

With the left winger not a guaranteed starter under Postecoglou, there has been speculation he could leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January.

On Tuesday, it emerged that Gil is a target for Fiorentina as they look to give their attack a boost midway through the season.

A switch to Italy would be an exciting move for the 22-year-old, as he has only ever played in his native Spain and England before.

But on Thursday, reports in Italy stated that Tottenham were putting the brakes on his exit. Postecoglou has seemingly decided to keep Gil around and give him more opportunities in the next six months. Postecoglou is wary of an injury crisis and feels Gil is a useful player to have around, as he can operate as a left winger, right winger or central attacking midfielder.

Sport Witness have now provided an update on the situation, while citing fresh reports emerging from Italy. It is claimed that Fiorentina have ended their interest in the four-cap Spain international.

Fiorentina chiefs are not sure whether Gil has the experience and quality required to take their forward line up a notch. As such, they have opted to ‘pause’ their chase for his signature while they look for alternative options. It would make sense if Fiorentina signed someone from Serie A, as it would take them less time to get used to life in Italy.

Bryan Gil set to stay at Tottenham

Postecoglou will be happy about Fiorentina giving up in their pursuit of Gil, as he now wants the wide man to remain in North London anyway.

And the less suitors Gil has, the less likely he is to push for a loan exit this month.

Gil will be aiming to impress Postecoglou throughout the rest of the campaign and put himself in serious contention for a starting spot. Gil may have struggled to shine under several of Postecoglou’s predecessors, but the former Celtic boss is brilliant at putting an arm around struggling players and getting their confidence up.

