Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has given the club the go-ahead to push through a move for Eberechi Eze, with talks on the move scheduled for this week and how much they can expect to pay Crystal Palace also coming to light.

The north London side made rapid progress in the first season under the popular Aussie’s control and a change in style and formation helped Tottenham to a fifth-placed finish and a major improvement on their struggles the season prior when they had finished down in eighth. Postecoglou also made himself something of a media darling too – and a hugely-popular figure among Spurs fans – with his no-nonsense demeanour and straight-talking approach.

However, the 58-year-old knows that lip service will only get you so far and that football is very much a results business. To that end, Postecoglou – who had previously refused to rule out Tottenham from any Premier League title race conversations after a breathtaking start to his reign – will have been hugely disappointed the club could not go on to claim a top-four finish and bring Champions League football back to N17.

As it went, a spate of injuries and suspensions over the winter effectively killed off Tottenham’s chances and the club are well aware they need to add more quality across the park if they are to go at least one better next time around.

With that in mind, TEAMtalk understands that Postecoglou is hoping to make up to four signings this summer to enhance their prospects, with a left-sided centre-half, another midfielder who can operate either as No 8 or a No 10, as well as a prolific striker among those on his wishlist.

Tottenham transfers: Meeting to be held over Eze deal

Spurs have already dipped their toes into the transfer market this summer by agreeing to extend Timo Werner’s loan from RB Leipzig for another season.

They are also making progress on the new striker front too, though an opening offer for Brentford’s Ivan Toney has seemingly fallen short. An improved offer, though, could get the deal over the line, while Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk also suggests a second striker signing from Italy is also on Spurs’ radar.

However, the next transfer over the line for Tottenham may well prove the biggest in their entire history with the north London side racing towards a deal to bring in Eze from London rivals Crystal Palace.

The 25-year-old playmaker enjoyed a stellar end to the season, scoring eight goals and laying on three assists to earn a place in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man England squad for Euro 2024.

And while he did not see any action in England’s opening win over Serbia, his chances will surely come as the Three Lions look to navigate their way through three testing group games in a nine-day period.

Prising Eze away from Palace, though, will come at quite the price with the Eagles star having a costly exit clause fixed into his deal at Selhurst Park.

However, it’s understood that Postecoglou has now given Spurs the green light to trigger that deal, which will total £68m – a new club-record for Tottenham and comfortably breaking the existing high of £54m paid to Lyon for Tanguy Ndombele.

That move will see Palace pocket a guaranteed £60m, with a further £8m made up in bonuses, believed to be related to his next side’s appearances in the Champions League.

Could Eze replace James Maddison at Tottenham?

Per Football Transfers, an initial meeting over the prospective switch is due to take place later this week with his agency CAA Stellar due to sit down for talks with officials from Spurs.

There, the two parties will thrash out personal terms and the length of deal that Spurs will offer to bring in the player from their London rivals.

Indeed, Palace are battling to keep up to four of their star names this summer with our transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan revealing how clauses in the deals for Eze and Olise, together with growing interest in Adam Wharton and Marc Guehi, leave the Eagles facing an uncomfortable summer.

As for Spurs, the capture of Eze would undoubtedly strengthen their squad, though there remains some doubts over what role the 25-year-old will be asked to fill.

Ironically, the man he effectively replaced in the England squad, James Maddison, could also find his position at Spurs also under threat by the arrival of Eze at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

To that end, former Spurs scout Bryan King reckons the signing of Eze may well spell bad news for the four-goal Tottenham man.

“Eze would be an exciting signing, he is a very good player,” King told Tottenham News.

“But he reminds me a lot of Maddison. Does this therefore suggest that Maddison’s time with Tottenham could be up?”

“Maddison started off very brightly but then he disappointed himself and the club in the second half of the season.

“His attitude went downhill and he seemed to get involved in things on and off the field which were unnecessary.”

Over the season, Maddison had 13-goal involvements (nine goals, four assists) from 30 appearances – one every 2.3 games.

Eze, by contrast, finished with 17-goal involvements (11 goals, six assists) from 31 appearances – one every 1.8 matches.