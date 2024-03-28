Postecoglou grinning as Fabrizio Romano tells Tottenham cut-price fee required to sign superb goalscoring midfielder

Tottenham have the chance to sign Genoa attacking midfielder Albert Gudmundsson for a cut-price fee this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Ange Postecoglou is determined to bring in a new high-energy number 10 to compete with James Maddison and has several exciting players on his shortlist.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Chelsea star Conor Gallagher is greatly admired by the Spurs boss and he could become available on the market.

The England international is in talks over a new contract at Stamford Bridge but they are currently at a standstill. Gallagher has been told that he must drop his wage demands or face being sold.

Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is another player on Postecoglou’s wish list should Tottenham miss out on Gallagher.

Gudmundsson has been heavily linked in recent weeks too, however, and the chance to snap him up on a bargain fee will no doubt be tempting for the North Londoners.

Tottenham can snap up Serie A star for bargain fee

According to Romano, Genoa are anticipating ‘important bids’ for Gudmundsson in the coming months and have set a relatively low price tag.

The Iceland international has been on fire in Serie A this term, scoring 10 goals and making three assists so far. He can play as a winger or as an attacking midfielder, so he could provide cover in multiple positions for Spurs.

“Genoa anticipate important bids for Albert Gudmundsson this summer after excellent season,” Romano said.

“They haven’t started concrete talks with any club yet. His price tag is expected to be around €25m (£21.4m) and Genoa could also be open to including players in the deal.”

Gudmundsson’s price tag certainly won’t be a problem for Tottenham and Postecoglou could consider offering some unwanted players in part exchange.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been heavily linked with an exit from Spurs for several months and would be willing to make a switch to Italy, amid links with Juventus and others.

Tanguy Ndombele’s loan with Galatasaray has been a failure this season and Tottenham will be trying to find a way to get him off the books.

Meanwhile, Leeds loanee Joe Rodon has also been deemed surplus to requirements by Postecoglou, although Leeds will be favourites to sign him should they get promoted to the Premier League.

What’s clear is that Tottenham will be signing a new attacking midfielder. Whether they opt to pursue a deal for Gudmundsson, however. still remains to be seen .

