Postecoglou grinning as Tottenham target drops major hint summer move will be sealed

Tottenham want to strengthen all areas of their squad in the summer as Ange Postecoglou aims to take his team to the top of the Premier League table.

Spurs have endured a mixed season, the fans have enjoyed Postecoglou’s style but ultimately his team have missed out on their target of Champions League qualification.

The manager admitted in a recent interview that major squad changes will have to be made if Tottenham are to compete at the highest level.

“I’ve got to change this squad,” Postecoglou said. “I have to because I’ve got to build a squad I think can play our football.

“For that to happen, there has to be exits.”

A new centre-back is one of Tottenham’s priorities for the upcoming window. Radu Dragusin has struggled since his move from Genoa and Postecoglou wants more competition for Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

Spurs are also keen to sign a left-back amid Destiny Udogie’s slump in form and they could kill two birds with one stone by signing Torino star Alessandro Buongiorno.

The 24-year-old has been identified as a target by Tottenham and can play in both positions – with a switch to the Premier League looking likely.

Tottenham target reveals Premier League dream

Recent reports in Italy have reiterated that Tottenham are among the clubs chasing Buongiorno’s signature.

Meanwhile, the defender has just dropped a major hint that he could be heading to England in the coming weeks.

“The Premier League is a league that particularly appeals to me because there are very strong teams and players, with whom I can continue to work and grow,” Buongiorno said in a recent interview.

“However, I also feel good in Italy, so we will see what choices to make in the future.”

Buongiorno has made 27 Serie A appearances so far this season, helping Torino to an impressive 15 clean sheets and scoring three goals in the process.

The 24-year-old is only expected to improve as he gains experience and his performances have also caught the attention of Arsenal and Chelsea.

Tottenham are considered the clear favourites to bring him in, though, but they will still have to cough up a sizeable transfer fee.

Multiple outlets have claimed that Torino value him at around £35m, so it will be interesting to see how high Spurs are willing to go with an offer.

